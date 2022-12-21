Fantasy Premier League tips: Squad selection and deadline for gameweek 17 as FPL returns

(The FA via Getty Images)

Fantasy Premier League is back with the return of top-level football after the World Cup.

Gameweek 17 kicks off on Boxing Day with an 11am GMT deadline before Brentford and Tottenham face off in the first Premier League game in six weeks.

FPL managers can make unlimited changes to their team before then with no price changes, meaning there is time to think over your plans.

A fairly hectic Christmas schedule is set to unfold with a number of players not yet back from their exploits in Qatar.

Here are all the details...

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - £6.7m

The stage is set for Rashford to enter the second half of the campaign, all guns blazing. With Cristiano Ronaldo gone and Jadon Sanhco not even in training, he will have his pick of where to play in the United frontline and games against Nottingham Forest and Wolves should provide him with ample opportunities after a fine World Cup.

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal - £6.5m

Arsenal are expected to suffer some sort of drop-off with Gabriel Jesus injured and Eddie Nketiah is an option as a cheaper, straight swap in FPL. However, Martinelli looks the better shout after a great first half of the season and a potential move into the middle if Arsenal sign Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - £12.6m

With Erling Haaland once again a shoe-in for FPL managers, the question of whether to combine him with the expensive De Bruyne crops back up. The Belgian struggled at the World Cup but has enjoyed a good rest with his country’s early exit, with Phil Foden perhaps the best alternative if you cannot muster the fee.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa - £5.2m

Unai Emery’s Villa revolution bagged a couple of promising results pre-World Cup and the Spaniard looks set to continue his faith with a 4-4-2 system that gives Ramsey freedom on the wing. Both club and player are serious candidates to hit the ground running at the restart, if he can shake off a knock.

Danny Ward - Leicester - £4.1m

The Foxes made quite the resurgence before the break but their defensive prowess flew under the radar. Ward has kept six clean sheets in eight games and is a bargain at that price.

Harry Kane - Tottenham - £11.6m

Avoiding World Cup players may be a reasonable tactic for the first couple of gameweeks back but Kane is a bit of a machine and will be desperate to right his wrongs when back in a Spurs shirt. That said, in three meetings with Brentford he is yet to score...