Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 30: Emiliano Martinez, Ollie Watkins, Riyad Mahrez and more

A chaotic double gameweek 29 leads Fantasy Premier League managers into the business end of the season.

Nothing out of the ordinary this week - all 20 teams in action and no doubles, making your picks that much more important with just one bite at the cherry.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Thursday 6 April)

Aston Villa's recent defensive excellence continued with a fourth clean sheet in five games against Chelsea in GW29.

That record, coupled with Nottingham Forest's abysmal goalscoring record away from home (just five all season), means a clean sheet is likely for Villa's number one.

Emiliano Martinez has scored 40 points in his last six matches, including an impressive seven bonus points, and should continue to add to that tally in gameweek 30.

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell is an excellent option this week, with Wolves' lack of attacking threat making a clean sheet attainable and the Englishman's considerable threat going forward offering the opportunity for points there too.

While Frank Lampard’s arrival could prove problematic for fantasy managers, Chilwell should be retained given Lampard signed him from Leicester. The left-back took four shots, attempted a stunning 16 crosses and was involved in a disallowed goal and a penalty shout during Chelsea's defeat to Aston Villa.

The marauding defender also looked exciting when venturing forward against Liverpool. If he continues to rack up crossing stats like that and Chelsea forwards begin to be a bit more clinical, then the assists should start to flow for Chilwell.

Jack Grealish may have grabbed the headlines after an eye-catching performance against Liverpool in Manchester City's 4-1 rout over Liverpool, but it is fellow winger Riyad Mahrez who should be in your team this week.

The Algerian had a strong game against Jurgen Klopp's side, taking four shots and registering an assist. Most impressive was his crossing output, clocking up 10 during the game, five more than the next closest (Kevin De Bruyne, with five crosses).

The former Leicester man also had a great reverse fixture against this week's opponent, grabbing eight points when City last faced Southampton back in October.

Only slightly more expensive than Grealish, Mahrez offers more value in terms of xA and xG than Grealish in recent weeks, shooting and crossing the ball much more than his English counterpart.

Continuing his exceptional goalscoring form with a further two goals in GW29, Ollie Watkins is the perfect man to step in for Erling Haaland should the Norwegian’s fitness concern you.

Coming off the back of a 17-point frenzy, Watkins faces a Nottingham Forest side that concede an average of just under 2.5 goals per away match.

One thing that may put you off, but shouldn't, is Villa's upcoming fixture list, with clashes against in-form Brentford, Newcastle and Manchester United on the horizon.

However, Watkins' form seems to be guaranteed regardless of his team's result, picking up an average of 8.6 points (and a goal) in each of their last three losses, as well as a further eight the last time Villa failed to win during a 1-1 draw to West Ham.

Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are in 11 and 26 per cent of teams ahead of this week's deadline, so if you are looking for more of a differential option, and for no fewer points, then look no further than Pascal Groß.

The German midfielder and the rest of the Brighton squad are in great form heading into two matches against Chelsea and Spurs - teams who are both led by interim managers and looked unconvincing in their respective supposed 'new manager bounce' games - though Lampard will hope to have more impact than Bruno Saltor.

Be aware, however, that Brighton are due to blank in GW32, so you may need to bench Groß for that week, before bringing him back in to face Wolves and Forest in two of the kinder matches on the Premier League fixture list.

Groß has 11 direct goal contributions and strong underlying stats (including an average of over two key passes per game). Couple that with a kind run of fixtures and the German looks like a shrewd investment for this week and for those to come.

