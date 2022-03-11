Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 29: Bukayo Saka, Andy Robertson, Dejan Kulusevski and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Critchley
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Robertson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dejan Kulusevski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bukayo Saka
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka (Getty Images)
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka (Getty Images)

Andy Robertson

Let’s take it as a given that you already own Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. A third Liverpool asset is not essential this week but it is never a bad idea to triple up on one of the most dependable teams in the league.

It is tempting to invest in the attack, with Luis Diaz emerging as an especially exciting option, but Robertson offers a greater security of starts long-term and this week’s double - away at Brighton and Arsenal - does not feel like it will be full of goals.

Dejan Kulusevski

With 31 points in his last four games, Kulusevski has made a fast start to life as a Tottenham player and immediately caught the eye of many managers since joining on loan from Juventus. The Swede appears to be first choice ahead of Lucas Moura too.

Priced at just £6.1m, he is significantly cheaper than Son Heung-min and has a game scheduled in the big blank GW30. This double - Manchester United and Brighton away - is not the strongest around but at his modest price, he could be a season keeper.

Bukayo Saka

Anyone who watched Saka’s display against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday will tell you that this is a player at the very top of his game right now. Everything Arsenal do runs through the young winger, who came away from last weekend with a goal and an assist.

Under-priced from the start this season, Saka is still a steal at 6.5m. Arsenal’s double in tough on paper - Leicester and Liverpool at home - but carries enough attacking potential to make a move for Saka smart in both the short and long-term.

Jordan Pickford

Is this crazy? Maybe. Are we really recommending a goalkeeper who just conceded five in one of the worst team performances of the season? Yes. There is a method to the madness though, if you will just hear us out.

Everton have looked better at Goodison Park for starters and come up a goal-shy, shot-shy Wolves in the first part of a double before in-form Newcastle visit. There are also a lot more doubles to come, with four postponements to be rearranged for Frank Lampard’s side.

Alexandre Lacazette

We have been bemoaning the dearth of options in the forward bracket for months now but over the last few weeks, one player has been ticking over nicely as the focal point of Arsenal’s attack.

Lacazette may not have scored in his last six appearances but has assisted in each of his last four, with a pair against Watford last time out. Seemingly settled in his position and a flexible price of 8.3m, he is a solid holding option while we wait for others to find form.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Who to trade and who to extend?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie look to enter the minds of the NHL's decision-makers, debating who to trade and who to look to re-sign before the trade deadline.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.