Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 35: Callum Wilson, Solly March, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more

Just four gameweeks lie between now and the end of the Fantasy Premier League season, meaning it is time to squeeze every possible point out of our squads before the final scoreboards are shown.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Thursday 4 May)

For more picks, differential top tips, chip strategy and more, sign up for our newsletter by entering your email address at the top of this article or clicking here.

Despite stiff competition from the brilliant Alexander Isak, Newcastle forward Callum Wilson has forced his way back into Eddie Howe's thoughts with a string of impressive performances, most recently scoring two from the bench against Southampton.

He has already proven he can work alongside his Swedish counterpart and despite a tough GW35 fixture against Arsenal, easier games in Leeds and Leicester are on the horizon and could provide invaluable FPL points during the run-in.

The Englishman has five goals in his last three appearances and strong underlying statistics (including shots on target percentages) indicate that this rich vein of form can continue.

Given Bukayo Saka's dramatic dip in returns, why not cut your losses and bring in the in-form and far cheaper Solly March?

It is no small feat to top the points scoring charts in the consensus over-achieving side of the season, but March has done just that, racking up a ridiculous 145 points in 34 gameweeks, and his consistently low price means he stands as the ninth-best value player in the entire league this season.

Brighton are the only team left with six matches to play, meaning you'll get some extra value there, too.

Three consecutive weeks with a score of two points has seen a number of managers turn their backs on Ollie Watkins, but Aston Villa's upcoming fixture list should reinstill some confidence in the Englishman's ability to bring home big tallies.

Story continues

Leaky defences in Wolves, Tottenham and Liverpool lie ahead for Watkins and Villa, with the forward picking up one goal and one assist across the reverse fixtures earlier in the season.

Expensive, but the Liverpool full-back feels back to his best (at least offensively) and therefore difficult to leave out.

Instrumental in the Reds' five-game win streak (with five assists), Trent Alexander-Arnold has plenty to offer in Liverpool's relatively straightforward run-in.

His cross accuracy percentage has improved in recent weeks, ensuring his xA has also gone up.

Spurs' results list may not make for pretty reading, but Son Heung-min's recent points tally does.

The South Korean has scored seven or more points in four of his last five matches, maintaining impressive xG and xA numbers in that time.

Once again, we look to his upcoming fixtures for inspiration - Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds all look like good hunting grounds for Tottenham's potent attackers and they also bode well for Son's inclusion.

For more picks, differential top tips, chip strategy and more, sign up for our newsletter by entering your email address at the top of this article.