Fantasy Premier League tips: FPL transfers, captain and scout options ahead of gameweek 36 deadline today

It’s a crucial week for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as we approach a pivotal double gameweek.

A total of 12 teams are in action twice over the coming few days, producing fears for managers protecting mini-league leads and offering a major opportunity for those in need of a catch-up.

Triple captain, free hit and bench boost chips should all come into play now if they are still available.

The deadline for transfers comes at 1:30pm BST on Saturday with the match action not getting underway until 3pm, due to the final day of the Championship taking up the lunchtime kick-off slot.

Here are our top tips for FPL GW36...

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - £13.3m

If you want to take the absolute safe bet, no-risk approach to this gameweek then look no further than FPL’s highest scorer, by quite some distance. The Reds face Tottenham at home and Aston Villa away and their title pursuit should limit the chance of Salah being rested, even with the FA Cup final next weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne - Man City - £11.9m

Hell hath no fury like a Pep scorned and City take on Newcastle and Wolves with nothing left to play for but the league title. Despite Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus being in good form, De Bruyne is the most likely player to start both games for City and boasts a tally of four goals and four assists in his last six league appearances.

Reece James - Chelsea - £6.4m

(REUTERS)

Chelsea, particularly with an FA Cup final approaching, are a riskier pick for this double gameweek but Thomas Tuchel has to rally his stars for games against Wolves and Leeds to guarantee a top-four finish. With the attackers struggling, James is the best option for points at both ends of the pitch.

Son Heung-min - Tottenham - £11.5m

Officially the most in-form player in FPL after racking up eight goals and two assists in his last six outings, the Spurs winger can expect space to attack into in massive games against Liverpool and Arsenal this week. The bigger question is whether Tottenham will sink or swim when the pressure rises?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Leicester - £4.4m

Sometimes your big stars are all in place and funds are limited for changes, even ahead of such a crucial gameweek. In that case, why not consider Foxes midfielder Dewsbury-Hall, now a regular in the Leicester team and taking on Everton and Norwich at home this week.