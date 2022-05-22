Fantasy Premier League tips: FPL transfers, captain and scout options ahead of gameweek 38 deadline

It’s finally here, the end is nigh... Come six o’clock later today, the Fantasy Premier League standings will be final.

Gameweek 38 is upon us with one final chance to rack up a big points haul to round off what has, thanks to Covid postponements and some wild gameweeks, been a rollercoaster year for managers.

Still, this is the time to throw it all out there and leave nothing left in reserve. Free hit, triple captain and bench boost chips MUST be played now, if still available.

And with so much to be decided across the Premier League, who would count against some surprising results creating some last-minute FPL heroes?

Here are our picks for GW38 ahead of the deadline at 2.30pm BST...

Son Heung-min - £11.2m - Tottenham

Spurs need just a point away at bottom-club Norwich to seal fourth place and Champions League football, while Son is just a goal behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. The Korean is naturally a great bet and why not double him up with Harry Kane (£12.4m)?

Joao Cancelo - £7.2m - Manchester City

It had been a fairly quiet period for one of FPL’s most productive defenders but a spate of action at the end of the campaign has seen him rack up two assists and two clean sheets in his last four games ahead of the title showdown against Aston Villa.

Joe Gelhardt - £4.7m - Leeds

The final day of the season can often be a time to throw in a total wildcard pick and the young striker has shown his class in flashes throughout the campaign. In dire need of a result at Brentford, Gelhardt is capable of making himself Leeds’ hero...

Allan Saint-Maximin - £6.7m - Newcastle

While legends will be made on Sunday, someone will have to play the role of party-pooper and Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle will fancy their chances on the counter away to a Burnley team also fighting relegation.