Fantasy Premier League tips: Erling Haaland injury alternatives for FPL gameweek 29

Gameweek 29 in Fantasy Premier League promises to be a tricky on with Erling Haaland a major doubt to play.

The Manchester City striker pulled out of Norway’s international period and a big question marks hangs over his return to face Liverpool on the weekend.

Marcus Rashford also has a bit of a question mark over him ahead of a double gameweek in FPL, for which managers have a deadline of 11am GMT, Saturday April 1. Here are our top alternatives:

Harry Kane - Tottenham - £11.8m

The dilemma for FPL managers is where to spread the cost of swapping out Haaland. A big-money midfielder may be the best option with a cheaper striker (more of those to come) but, in reality, it is hard to look past Kane. Against Everton, the Spurs star has a whopping 14 goals in 15 league meetings.

Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest - £5.7m

For the fifth-highest scoring striker in FPL, the Wales international has flown under the radar somewhat with a measly 2.3 per cent ownership. That should only go up ahead of meetings with relegation rivals Wolves and Leeds. Is an injury doubt, though.

Danny Ings - West Ham - £6.4m

The Hammers are mired in the relegation scrap but their home form has been very decent of late, winning three and going unbeaten in their last six. Expect Ings to get plenty of chances against Southampton and Newcastle in GW29.

Julian Alvarez - Man City - £6m

With Haaland out, the Argentine is set to lead the line against Liverpool and is a snip for a City striker. His record of five goals and one assist this campaign comes from only six of his 20 games coming as starts.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - £12.8m

Watch out for the upcoming empty gameweek 32 for United, City, Brighton and Chelsea when making this call. There are a handful of teams with multiple double gameweeks and no empties left on their calendar, including Liverpool. Salah, therefore, could be the big-money replacement for Haaland with Rashford also taken out if you don’t want to risk it.

Solly March - Brighton - £5.1m

A player a bit closer to Rashford’s puny price of £7.3m if Brighton’s March, who has Brentford and Bournemouth up next off the back of a very fine burst of form.