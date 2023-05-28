Fantasy Premier League tips: Who to buy and captain for FPL gameweek 38 ahead of final deadline today

It all comes down to this. The final gameweek of this season’s Fantasy Premier League is upon us, and you have one (or more) last transfer decision to make for your team.

What a ride it has been, from the early success of Roberto Firmino and Joao Cancelo to the late bloomers of Eberechi Eze and Callum Wilson - all the while playing under the inimitable shadow of Erling Haaland.

The GW38 deadline for FPL comes at 3pm BST today, and here are our top tips for one final flourish.

Harry Kane - £11.4m - Tottenham

I know what you’re thinking: Spurs?! And, yes, the answer is Spurs. More specifically, Harry Kane who has continued his ridiculous scoring form right through his team’s stunning drop-off. Leeds possess the joint-worst defensive home record in the league and need a win, so expect chances for Tottenham in what could be a high-scoring affair that satisfies neither’s final-day hopes.

Curtis Jones - £4.9m - Liverpool

A trip to Southampton promises to be an entertaining day out for the Reds, who have smashed 11 goals in three consecutive wins on the road before the visit to the league’s bottom club. Have your pick of their goal-getters from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Mohamed Salah, with Jones a solid budget option.

Liverpool are tipped to win big at Southampton (REUTERS)

Jacob Ramsey - £5.1m - Aston Villa

It could well be a celebratory atmosphere at Villa Park on Sunday as Unai Emery’s side host a Brighton side already assured of a top-six finish, while knowing that a win guarantees themselves seventh place. If the Seagulls are going to be a little bit on the beach, that will suit Villa massively with Ramsey’s goals in back-to-back games edging Ollie Watkins as their prime FPL bet.

Eberechi Eze - £5.6m - Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest head to Selhurst Park with their survival mission already completed, which could allow Palace a go at the side still ranked bottom of the league for away points and away goals. Eze has six goals and two assists in his last nine games.

Eberechi Eze says he is playing the best football of his career (Getty Images)

Abdoulaye Doucoure - £5.3m - Everton

Why not throw in a complete wildcard differential into the mix out of the hope of some final-day fireworks? Think about it, Everton may well find themselves in need of a hero against Bournemouth and, heck, Doucoure might be that man! What’s the harm, it’s only FPL...