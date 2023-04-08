FPL tips: Who to buy and captain ahead of gameweek 30 deadline today

The Fantasy Premier League deadline is set for 11am BST this morning, so time is running out to get those FPL lineups sorted.

Erling Haaland is set to return for Manchester City while Arsenal face a tricky trip to Liverpool and high-flying Brighton travel to Tottenham.

Here are our latest FPL tips for GW30...

Michael Olise - Crystal Palace - £5.4m

This week’s top FPL tip is a big differential player who sparkled in Palace’s win over Leicester while not quite managing the returns he deserved. Only two teams have a worse home defensive record than Leeds and the Eagles are better rested after their midweek off, so be brave and back Olise.

Erling Haaland - Man City - £12m

‘Why are you tipping Haaland?’ I hear you ask. Well, he’s the third most-dropped player in the game this week having missed out through injury last time out. All signs point towards him facing bottom club Southampton and returning with avengenace having blanked in only one of his last six Premier League outings. Captain him.

(Getty Images)

Harvey Barnes - Leicester - £6.7m

If you fancy the Foxes to beat the drop, Barnes is almost certainly going to play a big role. A huge clash with Bournemouth awaits for a midfielder who has two goals in his last three games, and ten for the season.

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa - £7.5m

This is a fairly obvious pick with the Villa man already the most transferred-in player for GW30. Leaky Nottingham Forest travel across the Midlands on Saturday boasting the second-worst defensive record both on the road and in general, while Watkins - who is admittedly a bit of an away-day specialist - has eight goals in ten games.