Premier League LIVE: Harry Kane transfer fee agreed with Bayern, Liverpool’s Caicedo bid plus team news

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth.

A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola feels it is “almost impossible” for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble-winning heroics.City will begin the 2023-24 campaign as favourites in all competitions but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat of last term, when his side claimed Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

“It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again,” said the City manager, whose side travel to Burnley for their Premier League opener on Friday. “I don’t think it will be possible to do what we did last season, it’s once in a lifetime.”

Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price. The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Inter looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:12 , Miguel Delaney

Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Bayern Munich‘s improved offer for Harry Kane, now leaving it down to the player to finally decide if he wants to go through with the move.

Although the personal details of the move are agreed, the 30-year-old had been leaning towards staying in the last week, as it is also felt his greatest ambition is to join Manchester United. The Old Trafford hierarchy have not been willing to get into discussions with Daniel Levy, though, which has left Bayern free to engage in drawn-out negotiations that have finally conclusion – at least at one stage.

It is understood that Spurs will receive over £80m up front, with the totals of the deal taking it beyond £110m in achievable clauses.

Lockyer set for emotional return after heart surgery

Thursday 10 August 2023 17:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer took inspiration from Christian Eriksen as he fought his way back from a heart scare to stand on the brink of fulfilling his Premier League dream.

The Wales defender fell to the turf during the Hatters’ Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Coventry in May and later underwent surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in London to address an atrial fibrillation.

However, his fears were soon allayed by cardiologist Sanjay Shah who said his issue was less serious than that which caused now Manchester United midfielder Eriksen to collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland in Copenhagen.

Lockyer told the BBC: “Professor Sanjay Shah was incredible. As soon as I spoke to him, he said that Eriksen’s was worse and he’s back, so straight away I was in good spirits.

“I didn’t think it was a doubt about coming back to play, but it was whether I’d be the same player. Touch wood, it all seems good so far and I’ve still got electric pace.

“There’s nothing more going forward. I had a little operation at the time. As heart operations go I hear it’s the most routine one. I’m not worried.”

Lockyer and his team-mates will launch the club’s first Premier League campaign at Brighton on Saturday on what is likely to be an emotional day for his family.

He said: “I know my mum is a little bit more sensitive than I am and she doesn’t like being reminded of anything like that. It might be nice for her to see me back.”

Tom Lockyer is in the Premier League with Luton (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Premier League: Three budget strikers to boost your team

Thursday 10 August 2023 17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Evan Ferguson, Brighton - 6.0

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were excellent to watch even under Graham Potter, but the Italian coach has brought end product and a bit of ruthlessness to the team. Irish teenager Ferguson was a beneficiary of some more direct, sustained attacking play and there’s every reason to think he’ll take another step forward this year as a regular goal-getter – he managed one per 161 minutes last season which isn’t shabby at all, given he was essentially a rookie and how many times he was subbed on or off.

Yoane Wissa, Brentford - 6.0

A big problem for Brentford this year will be replacing the goals of Ivan Toney who continues to serve his ban for gambling-related offences. Thomas Frank’s side haven’t turned to the transfer market thus far, meaning Wissa could be the man to lead the line. With seven goals last season, he showed his capabilities with a goal and an assist as Brentford won 3-1 away at Tottenham late on in the season. If you are looking for a budget option to partner alongside Haaland, the 26-year-old could be your man.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.0

Injuries have hampered his last two seasons and this pre-season, but with minutes and a goal in Everton’s most recent friendly against Sporting, he may well be nearing full fitness at long last. The Englishman notched 16 and 13 goals respectively in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons and could thrive in Sean Dyche’s system with regular minutes. At 6.0m and with a favourable fixture list to start the season, he could be a high-ceiling differential to consider.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

Marco Silva confident Aleksandar Mitrovic is committed to Fulham despite transfer speculation

Thursday 10 August 2023 17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is committed to the club after an offer which “made him think” about leaving.

Silva and Mitrovic have both been linked with moves away from Craven Cottage ahead of the start of the new Premier League season this weekend.

Silva, whose side face his former club Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, said he was “not close” to leaving but conceded Mitrovic had been given a decision to make.

“I will not hide to you that one offer that he received make him to think, to take some type of decision,” Silva told a pre-match press conference.

“He had a clear offer from a club and a very good offer for him. Of course sometimes it’s not easy for them to keep the focus even if you want them to.

“Since he started to work with his team-mates on the pitch again he has been the Mitrovic that I know,” added the Portuguese, saying the 28-year-old Serbia striker was showing “100 per cent” commitment at the training ground.

As for his own status following a reported approach from a club in Saudi Arabia, Silva added: “I was not close to leaving the club.

“I received some offers to leave. My decision was to stay and I’m really pleased for that. I’m happy here. I want to be in the Premier League and compete in the best and most difficult competition in the world.”

Ange Postecoglou has a rebuild mandate – but Spurs’ Harry Kane tactics are only harming themselves

Thursday 10 August 2023 17:00 , Karl Matchett

As the curtain went down on last season, one of the clubs facing most uncertainty over the immediate direction they would, or indeed could, take was Tottenham Hotspur.

It was clear that their second interim manager of the campaign, Ryan Mason, wouldn’t be in charge; who was to take over and try to - yet again - restructure and rebuild the underperforming team was a mystery. It was clear that a new sporting director had to be appointed given Fabio Paratici’s ban and departure; who they would land to fill the void was unclear. And above all, it seemed that both captain and vice-captain would move on from tthe playing squad: Hugo Lloris’ last involvement saw him subbed midway through the drubbing at Newcastle and he was outspoken over summer over his “desire” to depart, while star striker - and most valuable asset in every sense - Harry Kane has just a year left on his contract and many suitors keen on his talents.

And yet, in what can only be described as very Tottenham-esque fashion, both Lloris and Kane remain at the club on the eve of the new season, new boss Ange Postecoglou handed the task of rebuilding a team without fully knowing if the spearhead of it will in fact remain past the next few weeks.

Postecoglou is in rebuild mode – but Spurs’ Kane tactics harm themselves

Pep Guardiola ready for ‘tough game’ against familiar foe

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola has praised the work that Vincent Kompany has done with Burnley as the Manchester City manager prepares to take on his former captain’s side.

Kompany will manage his first game in England’s top flight on Friday night after guiding Burnley to the Championship title last season.

And Guardiola has been impressed with the Belgian, who was part of four Premier League winning Manchester City sides.

“Normally the first games are difficult, especially against newly-promoted teams because they have nothing to lose and the energy, the dream to do a good season,” Guardiola said ahead of the encounter at Turf Moor.

“Apart from that, Vinny knows us well and he is doing an incredible job. He has changed the way Burnley play completely and they destroyed the Championship. It will be a tough, tough game.”

Premier League: What games are on TV in the UK this weekend?

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a fully loaded weekend of Premier League action to kickstart the new season, with action from Friday evening through to Monday night. Here’s where you can watch this weekend’s six live games on television in the United Kingdom.

Burnley vs Manchester City, Friday 11 August, 8pm BST (Sky Sports)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12 August, 12.30pm (TNT Sports)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Saturday 12 August, 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Brentford vs Tottenham, Sunday 13 August, 2pm (Sky Sports)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 13 August, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Manchester United vs Wolves, Monday 14 August, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Historic all-female line-up to present TNT Sports football coverage

Steve Cooper provides update on Brennan Johnson’s future

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is not losing any sleep over Brennan Johnson’s future.

The Wales international has been the subject of two rejected bids by Brentford this summer while reported interest from Tottenham may intensify if Harry Kane opts to move to Bayern Munich in the coming days.

Cooper understands why Johnson, who scored eight goals and got three assists for Forest last term, is making other clubs sit up and take notice, but is not going to get invested too heavily in it.

“For sure he is a super young player and he has shown last season he can play well in the Premier League, so there is naturally going to be talk and speculation about anybody like Brennan,” Cooper said.

“I don’t really think about it too much. Until something happens with any of our players you go into work thinking they are going to be with you for the next game and that is what I am like with all of the guys.

“It’s not something we think about too much but at the same time we know he is a talent and may be a talking point for some clubs. I can’t lose any sleep over that. I’m just thinking about what we can do with him for the weekend.”

Cooper did confirm that Johnson is in contention for this weekend’s fixture against Arsenal, though the Forest manager will be without Felipe (knee), Moussa Niakhate (elbow) and Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle) for the visit to the Emirates.

Brennan Johnson has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest (PA Wire)

Boost morale and win over the fans – The issues facing Gary O’Neil at Wolves

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having to replace a manager in the week that the season begins does not suggest great things about the state of a football club, and Wolves would appear to be in a bit of bother after Julen Lopetegui walked away from the club. New boss Gary O’Neil, perhaps unfortunate to not retain his job at Bournemouth after keeping the club in the Premier League last season, has plenty to do:

Boost morale and win over the fans – The issues facing Gary O’Neil at Wolves

Vincent Kompany tips Aaron Ramsey for England

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley are about to sign a future England international in young midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The deal for the 20-year-old from Aston Villa is expected to be completed imminently and Kompany is excited by his potential, having seen him during loan spells last season at Norwich and Middlesbrough.

“The latest I’ve heard is that we’re close,” said the Clarets boss. “He’s not our player yet but I hope he will be soon.

“Those who have followed the Championship and know a bit about the up-and-coming talents in English football (know his potential). He will be an England international for me, it’s just a matter of time.”

Ramsey would make it 11 summer signings for Kompany as he prepares for his first campaign as a Premier League manager.

🇳🇴 Sander Berge

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Ramsey

🇧🇪 Manuel Benson



Can Mikel Arteta become Pep Guardiola’s greatest nemesis?

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:55 , Richard Jolly

It is a team from another time, a glimpse of Arsenal’s post-Arsene Wenger identity crisis and Mikel Arteta’s decidedly imperfect inheritance. There are David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, Dani Ceballos and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe. They assume a greater pertinence now, and not merely as signs of the transformation of a side in three years.

They remain the only Arteta side to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, 2-0 in the 2020 FA Cup semi-final, courtesy of a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, as Arteta’s current and former clubs prepare to meet at Wembley again, this time in the Community Shield, there is the probability that the Arsenal starting XI will feature no survivors of one of the manager’s first major wins. Perhaps Kieran Tierney but Granit Xhaka, the last regular in Arteta’s strongest side, was sold in the summer.

And while Emi Martinez left Arsenal and went on to lift the World Cup, few of the others have experienced better times since Arteta’s FA Cup win.

Since that deceptively good start, the apprentice has begun to pose more of a threat to the master: in the bigger picture, anyway. Arsenal topped the Premier League for 248 days last season; their return of 50 points at the halfway stage put them on course, albeit briefly, to equal City’s record of 100. There was the danger that Guardiola had taught Arteta a little too well.

Can Mikel Arteta become Pep Guardiola’s greatest nemesis – or merely the latest?

Sean Dyche expects youngster to add ‘different dimension’ to Everton squad

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton manager Sean Dyche expects Youssef Chermiti to add “a different dimension” to his side when the striker completes his move from Sporting.

The 19-year-old is on the verge of a £12million transfer from Portugal and Dyche hopes he will ease some of the burden on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and bolster a team who were the Premier League’s lowest scorers as they narrowly escaped relegation last season.

“He is nearly at a situation for me to be clear on. It’s very close now. Hopefully that will get done,” said Dyche, who rejected reports the club were also in negotiations for Paris St Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

“That’s a young player who can add a different layer and a different dimension to rebuilding or adding to the squad. We are not putting any kind of pressure on him at all at this stage.

“He is very young in his career both on and off the pitch and in his natural professional understanding but we think he has the raw talents and ingredients to be a good player so that’s why we’ve got him here.”

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for 2023/24 season

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fantasy Premier League is back for another season and the deadline for gameweek one is fast approaching – it’s time to join your work leagues, make promises to stay involved more than a month this season and, perhaps, try out the different league scoring systems too.

Here, The Independent’s sports desk have combined forces to pick out 30 players to consider adding to your squad for 2023/24: Five goalkeepers, nine defenders, nine midfielders and seven forwards who we feel could be big points-earners across the campaign.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

Premier League opening weekend fixtures

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s hard to believe that it all starts again tomorrow, the Premier League’s summer break flying by even with no major men’s tournament. Here are the opening weekend fixtures in full:

Burnley vs Manchester City, Friday 11 August, 8pm BST

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12 August, 12.30pm

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 12 August, 3pm

Bournemouth vs West Ham, Saturday 12 August, 3pm

Brighton vs Luton Town, Saturday 12 August, 3pm

Everton vs Fulham, Saturday 12 August, 3pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Saturday 12 August, 5.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham, Sunday 13 August, 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 13 August, 4.30pm

Manchester United vs Wolves, Monday 14 August, 8pm

Designers of new font on Premier League kits go for ‘evolution’ not ‘revolution’

We are sleepwalking into a disaster – PFA chief worried about demands on players

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Football is “sleepwalking into a disaster” by adding ever more demands on players and forcing them to make drastic decisions about their careers, Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango has said.

Premier League matches are set to last comfortably longer than 100 minutes on average in the season ahead after referees in competitions worldwide were instructed by the game’s lawmakers to more accurately measure time lost to stoppages.

The approach was first adopted at the World Cup in Qatar last year where it was largely positively received, but Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane have already highlighted the impact of such a move across a long domestic season.

Varane retired from international football at the age of 29 earlier this year, likening the demands of the top-level game to being in a washing machine, and said the new measure was “damaging” alongside an already-packed schedule of matches.

Molango believes other players will feel they have no option but to follow Varane’s lead, and fears matters will get even worse when European club competitions expand from 2024-25 and the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup kicks off at the end of the same campaign.

“What (Varane) is saying is, ‘this is not sustainable’. And it’s only the start of the problem because by next year, when we open the new cycle, it’s going to be absolutely crazy. We are sleepwalking into a disaster,” he said.

“It’s getting to a stage where it’s not about us telling them to take action. It is that they want to take it themselves. So what we’re saying to the authorities is that you’re bringing this to an extreme.

“It’s not going to be a question of the union saying, ‘do this or that’. It’s players themselves who are saying to us, ‘let’s do something’.

“It’s not sustainable, it’s not manageable and if you don’t do something we’re going to be in trouble.”

We are sleepwalking into a disaster – PFA chief worried about demands on players

West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:55 , Miguel Delaney

West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price.

The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Internazionale looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.

If that is the case, he is open to either alternative option, although staying in the Premier League looks more attractive.

The fact Balogun enjoyed his productive period on loan at Reims last season nevertheless ensures he is willing to give Ligue 1 much greater consideration than other players would.

West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price

Pep Guardiola says repeat of ‘once in a lifetime' treble is ‘almost impossible’

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola feels it is “almost impossible” for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble-winning heroics.

City will begin the 2023-24 campaign as favourites in all competitions but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat of last term, when his side claimed Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

“It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again,” said the City manager, whose side travel to Burnley for their Premier League opener on Friday.

“I don’t think it will be possible to do what we did last season, it’s once in a lifetime. I said to the players forget about it.”

Manchester City treble heroics were ‘once in a lifetime’ triumph – Pep Guardiola

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, the PA news agency understands.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson confirmed on Wednesday evening that Scott had been given permission to talk to the Premier League Cherries.

The 19-year-old, who was named the Sky Bet Championship’s young player of the season for 2022-23, has attracted plenty of attention from top-flight clubs for his standout performances.

Bournemouth appear to have won the race for his signature and remain in discussions with Scott, who missed City’s opening two matches of the new season due to a swollen knee.

The value of the transfer is believed to be in excess of £20million.

Guernsey-born Scott made his senior debut in April 2021 and has scored five Championship goals in 83 appearances during his time at Ashton Gate.

He has also represented England at youth level, including making three appearances at this year’s Under-20 World Cup.

Bournemouth, who appointed Spaniard Andoni Iraola as manager in June after sacking Gary O’Neil, are set to begin a new era at home to West Ham on Saturday.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:20 , Miguel Delaney

Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, going closer to Southampton’s £50m valuation and hoping to trump Liverpool.

The last few weeks have seen the Anfield club make a series of incrementally improving offers, but they are still at least £4m off a deal.

With Mauricio Pochettino seeking to re-energise Chelsea’s midfield, he has long wanted to bring in two midfielders, and the hope is that Lavia will join Brighton’s Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

There is also a personal connection since the 18-year-old has a great relationship with Joe Shields, the recruitment executive who brought Lavia to Southampton and is now at Chelsea.

Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race

The ‘incredible’ Micky van de Ven trait that Tottenham want to weaponise

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Kane’s future will dominate much of the discussion about Tottenham as they prepare for their season opener against Brentford on Sunday, but Ange Postecoglou finally has a new left-sided centre-back to play with. It may be that the opening game comes too soon for the Dutch defender but it surely shan’t be long until he is partnering Cristian Romero in the heart of Postecoglou’s defence. Ben McAleer, from statistics giants WhoScored, digs through the data to assess Van de Ven’s value to Spurs.

The ‘incredible’ Micky Van de Ven trait that Tottenham want to weaponise

Fantasy Premier League: Three mid-range forwards you should target for the new season

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ahead of the new FPL season, The Independent’s experts have picked out the players you should be targeting before the action gets underway tomorrow night. Here are three forward options that won’t bust your budget but could provide real return on investment.

Mid-range

Cody Gakpo, Liverpool - 7.5

The starting point for many is Kane or Haaland, with a few managers no doubt trying to cram in both. But who is best of the rest up front? To start with, Gabriel Jesus is injured, so too Christopher Nkunku, Ivan Toney suspended, Aleksandar Mitrovic potentially leaving and both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak could cancel each other out in rotation. From the most expensive forwards, your eyes may then be immediately drawn to Liverpool’s duo of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman has the centre-forward jersey right now and he’s also played in midfield in pre-season, so even if Nunez features, Gakpo could still do so alongside him.

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa - 8.0

While your eyes may be drawn to Liverpool’s free-flowing forward line, it’s important to not forget about the superb season had by Villa’s Ollie Watkins last time out. With Danny Ings departing in January, Watkins repaid the faith shown in him, with his 15 goals only bested by three strikers – Haaland, Kane and Wilson. With new signing Moussa Diaby adding more creativity down the right, users would be brave to bet against Watkins this season.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea - 7.0

After Christopher Nkunku’s injury, Nicolas Jackson is destined to start up front for Chelsea for the foreseeable future. Without Nkunku’s creative side, Jackson’s output takes a hit but at 7.0, the value is there for a player who can be trusted to provide assists for runners in behind if Mauricio Pochettino can inspire movement in the final third. If the Senegalese can match his goal or assist every 100 minutes for Villarreal last season in LaLiga, fantasy owners will be delighted.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

James Trafford tipped to star for Burnley by Joleon Lescott

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford can take the Premier League by storm and reach the very top, according to his England Under-21 coach Joleon Lescott.

Trafford is in line for a top-flight debut on Friday against old club Manchester City, who allowed him to make the move to Turf Moor last month.

While Trafford is only 20 and has never played higher than Sky Bet League One, he starred for England during the summer to earn them European Under-21 Championship glory with a stunning stoppage-time penalty-kick save to deny Abel Ruiz in the 1-0 win over Spain.

Lescott was part of Lee Carsley’s staff for the tournament and knows the young goalkeeper from his time as loan manager at City.

TNT Sports pundit Lescott said: “James is ready for the Premier League. He is top, he is top with temperament, quality.

“I think everyone sees the quality but his temperament is he loves it, but nothing fazes him. He is not bothered by anything.

“He said it in his interview after the (Spain) game, that he knew he would save a penalty and I genuinely believe him. In no arrogant way at all, I think he is just so comfortable with his quality. He works extremely hard and is so aware of what it will take to have a top career.”

James Trafford tipped to star for Burnley by Joleon Lescott

I’ll give absolutely everything – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here’s the full story on West Ham’s first senior summer signing, with Edson Alvarez recruited to replace Declan Rice in a holding midfield role. Could James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire soon be joining Alvarez in east London? West Ham have agreed deals for both England internationals.

I’ll give absolutely everything – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax

Luton add Jacob Brown to forward options

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luton have signed Scottish international Jacob Brown from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old forward, who has been capped six times by his country, scored nine times for the Potters last season and also in their 4-1 victory over Rotherham on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Brown said.

“I’ve known about the interest for a long time and, since I’ve known about it, I’ve been so excited. So for it to be finally done, I’m over the moon.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve not done it yet. I need to work hard and earn my chance. But if I do get that chance, I’m so grateful and looking forward to it.

“The journey the club has gone on and where it has come from, you can see how much it means to the players, the staff and the fans to be going into the Premier League.

“To be a part of that now I’m buzzing for it, and I’m just going to work my hardest and give my all for the fans.”

Hatters manager Rob Edwards added: “Jacob really suits the way we want to play. He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that.

“He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities. He can play in a number of different positions, too. We see him as a striker but if we were to change shape, he can play out wide.”

Referees chief Howard Webb explains exactly why more added time is here to stay

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee chief Howard Webb has responded to high-profile criticism of the new time-wasting regulations by saying they’re “just trying to make the game fairer” and push out “dark arts” - putting it back on the players, as he also referred to their copy-cat influence on the wider game right down to grassroots.

“This has to change in our sport,” warned the chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). “People will have to understand that some behaviours that previously would have been managed or ignored will no longer be managed or ignored and those behaviours will stop.”

Webb also cautioned against the idea that fans would now be forced through two-hour long league games as he said their research showed there would only be a three-minute increase from last season’s average of 98 and a half minutes, but that would hopefully come down with changes to behaviour. Webb also pointed to how this push comes from fan feedback, especially from the World Cup.

Referees chief explains exactly why more added time is here to stay

How Declan Rice can transform Arsenal and bring Mikel Arteta’s grand plan to life

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal begin their season with a visit from Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime, ready to go again and launch another tilt at the title after pushing Manchester City for so long last season. Can Declan Rice be a transformative figure? Miguel Delaney explains why Mikel Arteta will hope his summer signing can help close the gap.

How Rice can transform Arsenal and bring Arteta’s grand plan to life

Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Two budget midfielders who could provide value

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Philip Billing, Bournemouth - 5.5

The Bournemouth midfielder finished inside the top-25 highest-scoring midfielders last year, with his seven goals and two assists a solid return for a midfielder within his price range. In fact, Everton’s Dwight McNeil - set to miss the start of the season through injury - is the only midfielder priced below 5.5m who matched Billing’s goal output last season. With new manager, Andoni Iraola likely to have the team playing on the front foot, the Danish attacking midfielder could provide a low-cost option with an eye for goal.

Josh Brownhill, Burnley - 5.0

Previously known as an industrious, combative midfielder when Burnley were last in the Premier League, the Englishman enjoyed a new lease of life under Vincent Kompany in the Championship last season. Playing in a more advanced role, Brownhill notched up seven goals and eight assists and could offer a valuable rotation option off the bench for any FPL side.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

Wolves set to begin season under Gary O’Neil after Julen Lopetegui departure

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One club already dealing with significant eve of season upheaval are Wolves, who after having to wait so long to appoint Julen Lopetegui now find that the Spaniard has walked away just days before beginning a first full season at the helm. Gary O’Neil worked wonders at Bournemouth last year and is, by all accounts, a shrewd young manager - and he may have to be, as all does not seem to be well at Molineux. Richard Jolly outlines the situation:

Curiously expensive mediocrity cost Wolves a manager and now threatens their future

Chelsea set to add Tyler Adams to squad

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More transfer news, and it appears that Tyler Adams’s time at Leeds will soon be at an end - the American had always been likely to leave Elland Roard after their relegation to the Championship, and it has been widely reported that Chelsea have met a release clause said to be in the region of £20million.

The versatile Adams will boost Mauricio Pochettino’s options as the club continue to chase Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Tyler Adams could be on his way to Chelsea (PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou has a rebuild mandate – but Spurs’ Harry Kane tactics are only harming themselves

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So now we wait for a decisio as Harry Kane mulls over a move to Bayern Munich with Daniel Levy and Tottenham reportedly to have finally agreed to suitable terms offered by the German club. It leaves Ange Postecoglou in something of a quandary with the season start imminent - Kane’s choice will dictate the Australian’s approach this season, as Karl Matchett explains:

Postecoglou is in rebuild mode – but Spurs’ Kane tactics harm themselves

DONE DEAL! West Ham complete Edson Alvarez signing

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It could be a busy couple of weeks of incomings at West Ham, quiet in the transfer window so far despite that mega-money Declan Rice sale. A fair wedge of that cash has been put towards a midfield replacement - destuctive Mexico international Edson Alvarez has joined from Ajax.

“To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family,” Alvarez has said after completing his move. “The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

Fantasy Premier League: Five goalkeepers you must consider for 2023/24 season

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Premium

Ederson, Manchester City - 5.5

Despite conceding the joint-lowest number of goals last season, the Man City shot-stopper notched up just 11 clean sheets. That tally is the exception and not the rule, however, for the first-rate Brazillian who, prior to last season, had recorded at least 16 clean sheets in his five seasons at the club. As one of the few City players safe from Pep Guardiola’s rotation strategy and with Josko Gvardiol’s (5.0) arrival further strengthening City’s defence, he should be expected to hit those heights again.

Mid-range

Emi Martinez, Aston Villa - 5.0

After the top-rated goalkeepers, the World Cup winner might be the best of the rest in terms of consistency, clean-sheet potential and the odd bonus points pickup. Unai Emery’s teams are habitually strong at home, but first and foremost concerned with not losing matches on the road – perhaps leading to a few more dull games, but shutouts for Martinez.

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal - 5.0

With David Raya’s arrival set to provide competition, Ramsdale made his case to remain No.1 even stronger after his display in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City. For now, he looks set to start the season between the posts for the Gunners and with four three home fixtures in their first four games, the Englishman could notch up a few early clean sheets and cement his place in the starting eleven. At 5.0m, and with the second-most clean sheets last season, he’d be a solid addition to any FPL team if that’s the case.

Budget enablers

Mark Flekken, Brentford - 4.5

David Raya finished last season with the most points of any goalkeeper (166) due to Brentford’s defensive organisation and hard-working style. But with the Spaniard set to leave this window, summer signing Flekken looks set to take the No.1 jersey. The Dutch international has enjoyed two successful seasons with Freiburg in the Bundesliga and should fit seamlessly into Thomas Frank’s well-oiled machine.

Jason Steele, Brighton - 4.5

The 32-year-old was a surprise name on Brighton’s team sheet towards the latter half of the season having impressed Roberto De Zerbi and usurped Robert Sanchez, who has since departed for Chelsea. The Englishman kept six clean sheets in his 16 starts and could well offer a valuable route into the much-fancied Brighton defence although he could face competition from summer signing, Bart Verbruggen.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

Emi Buendia suffers ‘significant knee ligament injury'

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

A big blow for Aston Villa, who will now be without Emi Buendia for much of the season:

Fantasy Premier League: Defenders you must consider ahead of the new season

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

And Alexander-Arnold is one of the defenders are experts reckon you should be considering ahead of the new FPL season. Remember the season starts with Manchester City’s trip to Burnley tomorrow night - get those lineups set early...

DEFENDERS

Premium

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool - 8.0

Naturally it’ll feel an obvious pick, but such is Liverpool’s new vice-captain’s impact that he’s a full 1.5m more costly than any other defender this season. Even so, we’d go as far to suggest he’s a must-have if you’re looking for attacking points in deeper areas. Alexander-Arnold isn’t just a set-piece taker, he’s now playing much higher up in midfield in possession, has scored for England from that area and looked in incredible creative form at the back end of last term too.

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle - 6.5

His starting price may have risen 1.5 from last season but the experienced English right-back still offers plenty of upside, having scored 42 more points than the next best defender last season. One goal, nine assists and 16 clean sheets was an excellent return and, despite a tough opening run of fixtures this season, he should be primed for another excellent showing this season.

Mid-range

Luke Shaw, Manchester United - 5.5

With the most clean sheets and third-fewest number of goals conceded, Manchester United’s defensive performance last season may have gone under the radar. Despite his nightmare debut, Andre Onana’s signing should improve Erik ten Hag’s side in that capacity with Shaw set to play a key part once again. The 28-year-old take some set pieces, offers a threat of attacking returns and scored more points last season than his Liverpool rival, Andy Robertson, who is 1m more expensive.

Pervis Estupinan, Brighton - 5.0

The 10th most points from defenders last year (128), a goal and seven assists was a great return. The left-back has a gentle start to the season with four of the favourites for the drop including Luton, Wolves, West Ham and Bournemouth in Brighton’s first six games.

Pedro Porro, Tottenham - 5.0

Pedro Porro quietly assembled an impressive debut fantasy season for Spurs after arriving in January. With three goals and three assists from just 1,132 minutes, you could be looking at a top-five defender under Ange Postecoglu if things break right. Pervis Estupinan, a comparable full-back alternative, played 2,674 minutes last season for Brighton in the Premier League, finishing with the 10th most points, if Porro replicates that game time with last season’s output, he’ll score 139 points, enough to rank sixth among defenders last year.

Inside Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role: ‘With great power comes great responsibility’

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What can Liverpool produce this season? Jurgen Klopp’s side would have been deeply disappointed by a muddled campaign last time around, but a midfield refresh could deliver the consistency the German is speaking. Perhaps his most crucial player will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, though, re-energised in a new role at the end of last season and newly appointed as vice-captain at Anfield.

The Independent’s Karl Matchett had an exclusive chat with Alexander-Arnold, who seems ready to relish his playmaking role.

Inside Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role: With great power comes great responsibility

Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea’s recent bid of £75m plus £5m in add-ons was rejected by Brighton and now Liverpool have stepped into the battle for the Ecuadorian. It reported, however, that Caicedo prefers Stamford Bridge as his ultimate destination.

The situation has prompted Chelsea to push forwards in their pursuit of another midfielder, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Chelsea have already submitted a bid ofr £48m bid including add-ons but the Championship side are holding out for the full £50m.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could be set for a move (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Premier League may have to scrap mid-season break due to demands of calendar

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Premier League may have to scrap its mid-season break due to the overcrowding of the football calendar.

The change could come into effect next season with FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup set to take place in the summer of 2025, as well as a larger-scale World Cup the following year.

The Premier League introduced the break – which this season will take the form of a structured two-week period in January – in 2018 in a bid to ease the workload on players, but chief executive Richard Masters admits it is under discussion as it could become unworkable.

“It is one of the things we are discussing with the FA and EFL. We want the Premier League, the big cup competitions and the EFL to flourish and that requires an adjustment,” he said.

“It is the last season where it’s recognisable under the current international match calendar, where the Premier League starts on a particular weekend and the FA Cup final has its own weekend and you have the Champions League after that and a mid-season player break in the middle.”

Premier League may have to scrap mid-season break due to demands of calendar

Inspired appointment Vincent Kompany repaying Burnley’s gamble

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Long before Burnley’s charge to the Championship title brought a century of points and perhaps even more plaudits, Alan Pace experienced a different kind of charge. It was a more unwelcome sight. Some 15 months ago, before the game against Newcastle that decided their destiny, the Burnley chairman declared they would remain in the Premier League “for a long time.” A couple of hours later, they were relegated.

Cue the rancour. “To have people come up to the directors’ box on their way out and almost charge at the directors’ box, and yell and scream and tell you to eff off and go die, I don’t think people are really ready for that,” Pace reflected. “I know I wasn’t. And then walking down the street and people are waving with one of their five fingers and yelling stuff. The hardest part was being with family when people were telling us to go home: this is home.” It is safer for him to show his face in public now. “It is way, way better when things are going well. People are very respectful and kind.”

Pace can look back smilingly. Burnley’s swift return to the top flight can seem a redemption story for him and a tale of the remarkable reinvention of a traditional club whose identity seemed set in the stone houses that surround Turf Moor. It was the club of 4-4-2, of Sean Dyche and his band of unglamorous, and overwhelmingly British, senior professionals, of rain descending from the Pennines and a microclimate that made it a still less welcoming destination for visitors. And, with the notable exception of the weather, that has changed at an astonishing, well, pace.

Inspired appointment Vincent Kompany repaying Burnley’s gamble

The factors which could stop Man City making Premier League history

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And with Manchester City set to kick off their pursuit of a record fourth consecutive Premier League crown against Burnley tomorrow, Richard Jolly has also been digging back through the history books to find out what might stop Pep Guardiola’s men.

The factors which could stop Man City making Premier League history

We are Newcastle United: What we learned from the Amazon Prime docuseries

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As Newcastle prepare to embark on a season that will see the Saudi-backed club return to the Champions League, tomorrow sees the release of the first episode of a documentary that followed the Tynesiders through their first full season since the takeover. Richard Jolly, our Senior Football Correspondent, was afforded an early look:

We are Newcastle United: What we learned from the Amazon Prime docuseries

Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:52 , Luke Baker

Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, going closer to Southampton’s £50m valuation and hoping to trump Liverpool.

The last few weeks have seen the Anfield club make a series of incrementally improving offers, but they are still at least £4m off a deal.

With Mauricio Pochettino seeking to re-energise Chelsea’s midfield, he has long wanted to bring in two midfielders, and the hope is that Lavia will join Brighton’s Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

There is also a personal connection since the 18-year-old has a great relationship with Joe Shields, the recruitment executive who brought Lavia to Southampton and is now at Chelsea.

Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race

Chelsea make Moises Caicedo breakthrough over structure of Brighton transfer

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:44 , Luke Baker

Chelsea have made progress in talks to sign Moises Caicedo but Brighton are now holding the London club to a demand of £90m basic fee.

The Blues would then have to add a further £10m to be made up in bonuses and expected clauses.

The saga has continued with little movement throughout the summer, as Chelsea have proven reluctant to go beyond £80m.

While Brighton, who rarely deviate from their initial asking price, have seen the nature of the talks revolve around pushing Chelsea to go closer to their valuation.

Chelsea make Moises Caicedo breakthrough as Brighton talks continue

Harry Kane fee agreed, according to reports

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:38 , Luke Baker

Huge breaking news. After a summer of back and forth, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane!

A proposal from the Bundesliga side, believed to be worth more than €100million (£86.4m), was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday.

The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to move to the German giants.

West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:32 , Luke Baker

West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price.

The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Internazionale looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.

If that is the case, he is open to either alternative option, although staying in the Premier League looks more attractive.

Full story from Miguel Delaney:

West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price

Today’s press conference schedule

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:26 , Luke Baker

So who is speaking to the world’s press today? I’m glad you asked! It’s a pretty decent list of clubs expected to give team news hints around lunchtime, headlined by Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Man City preview press conference (1230)

Sheff Utd preview press conference (1230)

Fulham preview press conference (1330)

Luton press conference (1330)

Everton press conference (1330)

Burnley press conference (1330)

Nottingham Forest press conference (1430)

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for 2023/24 season

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:20 , Luke Baker

Fantasy Premier League is back for another season and the deadline for gameweek one is fast approaching – it’s time to join your work leagues, make promises to stay involved more than a month this season and, perhaps, try out the different league scoring systems too.

Here, The Independent’s sports desk have combined forces to pick out 30 players to consider adding to your squad for 2023/24: Five goalkeepers, nine defenders, nine midfielders and seven forwards who we feel could be big points-earners across the campaign.

Fantasy Premier League: 30 players you must consider for GW1

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:19 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League, as a number of managers prepare to give their final pre-season press conferences ahead of the new campaign.

The transfer carousel also continues to spin, so stick with us for all the latest updates.