Fantasy Premier League gameweek 24: Kevin De Bruyne, Odsonne Edouard, Kieran Tierney and more

Manchester City midfelder Kevin De Bruyne (Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne

In a week without a truly outstanding captaincy choice, it may be time for De Bruyne to come to the fore. Manchester City’s meeting with Brentford at the Etihad is the week’s biggest mismatch and the Belgian has four returns in his last five.

City do not have any double gameweeks on the horizon, unfortunately, but travel to relegation-threatened Norwich at the weekend, making their assets good to hold until the GW26 doubles. De Bruyne is in just 15% of squads too.

Son Heung-min

Son is a fantasy favourite but relatively low owned given that Tottenham have one of the week’s strongest fixtures - with Southampton visiting north London - and a double against City and Burnley on the horizon.

Southampton have the second-worst defensive record away from home in the top flight, with only Norwich having conceded more on their travels. That bodes well for both Son and Harry Kane in a Tottenham side that is beginning to find a groove under Antonio Conte.

Odsonne Edouard

This season has been a slog in the mid-price forward bracket but is Crystal Palace’s Edouard the player we’ve been waiting for? Seven returns in his last six games at a price of just 6.5m has caught the eye, especially given Palace’s kind schedule.

Rotation and substitutions are a concern, given that Jordan Ayew is now back from Afcon and Edouard rarely gets a full 90 minutes under his belt, but he has the form and the fixtures to be a worthwhile punt in the medium term.

Kieran Tierney

Arsenal will see some serious investment over the next few weeks of blanks and doubles, though it makes sense to start buying from the back ahead of a trip to Molineux to play a Wolves side that does not concede many but does not score many either.

Tierney is more expensive than team-mate Ben White but offers more attacking upside ahead of a double in GW26 and a game in the blank GW30. As long as you can navigate Arsenal’s blank this weekend, an early move could pay off.

Jacob Ramsey

While Aston Villa are yet to have their postponements rescheduled into confirmed double gameweeks, their run of fixtures is still good enough to attract investment and Ramsey offers a good price point for those looking to restructure their squads.

Priced at 4.6m, the 20-year-old can be trusted to sit among your substitutes and deliver two points when needed with the potential for more, though you may consider starting him on a three-game run that begins at home to Leeds before meetings with Newcastle and Watford.