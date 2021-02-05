Fantasy Premier League: FPL transfer and captain tips for gameweek 23

We are flying through the Premier League matches this winter - and another gameweek means another FPL deadline is fast approaching.

While gameweek 23 may not necessarily offer the drama of a double gameweek or multiple transfers due to postponed fixtures, FPL bosses will surelt breathe a sigh of relief at a solid 10 fixtures being played out over the next three days,

With the FPL deadline at 11am GMT on Saturday, 6 February, here are some of the key players you should consider for your team - and perhaps think about handing the armband to…

Mat Ryan, Arsenal (£4.2m)

The boyhood Arsenal fan joined the club on loan from Brighton in the winter window, and will surely start against Aston Villa. The Villans fell 3-1 at home to West Ham in midweek, and though the Gunners will be without Bernd Leno and David Luiz, Ryan has a decent chance of a clean sheet - and that could be tempting for FPL managers playing a bench boost.

Ben Mee, Burnley (£4.9m)

The Clarets face a Brighton side who won 1-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday. Though that was a heroic effort from the Seagulls, they could be feeling the effects of that on the road.

Burnley centre-back Mee has collected 25 points in his last four games at Turf Moor, and two goals during that run make him a tempting prospect for a potential double-digit return this weekend.

John Stones, Man City (£5.2m)

You wouldn't normally put forward a defender heading to Anfield, but Liverpool have lost their last two home games 1-0 to Burnley and Brighton, so seem there for the taking. Stones scored twice against Crystal Palace in GW19 to return 21 points, and he will be a threat in the air given Liverpool's centre-back injury woes.

Luke Shaw, Manchester United (£4.9m)

Shaw has turned himself into one of Europe's most dangerous left-backs this season, and has two assists and three clean sheets in his last five starts. Everton could pose a tough threat to United on Saturday, but Shaw is in the form of his life - and given he takes free-kicks, corners and puts in plenty of crosses, he is well worth an assist.

Story continues

James Justin, Leicester (£5.1m)

The Foxes defender is an easy pick given his price and attacking output, scoring in Leicester's 2-0 win at Fulham last time out. With Brendan Rodgers' side at an inconsistent Wolves for GW23, there's the potential for another big points haul.

Aaron Cresswell, West Ham (£5.6m)

The left-back is dangerous from crosses and revelling in West Ham's fine form - and his haul of 97 points so far puts him joint top of the defender list, which makes him a relative steal compared to Liverpool's pricey full-backs.

Jesse Lingard, West Ham (£6m)

The England international wouldn't have been in many FPL squads while we was still at Manchester United earlier this season, but a brace on his West Ham debut at Aston Villa means the loanee is a tempting pick this weekend.

Lingard looked sharp at Villa Park and could have scored more than two - and with the Hammers facing a short trip to London rivals Fulham, he could well be back among the points again in GW23.

Tomas Soucek, West Ham (£5.4m)

Another Hammers player makes the list, and it's easy to see why. Soucek tends to secure a solid return every two to three games, and looks in fine form of late. His superb ability in the air will make him a key threat at Fulham.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (£11.4m)

The United star hadn't hit double figures since GW17, but returned 17 points against Southampton in GW22 and looks back to his best. It may be a tight game against Everton, but Fernandes will be at the heart of everything the Red Devils create - so it may be a gameweek to not sell him, rather than to buy.

Callum Wilson, Newcastle (£6.8m)

The Magpies host a Southampton side who shipped nine goals at Manchester United in midweek. Though the Saints will have Jan Bednarek back after the defender won his red card appeal, Ralph Hasenhuttl is short of options in defence.

A lack of wing-backs means Newcastle could have plenty of joy in delivering crosses to Wilson, who has delivered in his last three outings.