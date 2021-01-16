Fantasy Premier League: FPL transfer and captain tips for double gameweek 19
Gameweek 19 of the Fantasy Premier League season kicks off today - and a double gameweek for a number of teams means plenty of big decisions for FPL managers.
The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all have two matches in gameweek 19, while West Ham have two enticing fixtures at home.
This seems like the ideal week to play your free hit - but if you’ve already gone early, or are saving it for later in the season, then it may be worth spending a few points on getting players in who will have the chance to score some serious points across the next 180 minutes of football for their clubs.
With the FPL deadline at 11am GMT on Saturday, 16 January, here are some of the key players you should consider for your team - and perhaps think about handing them the armband…
Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m)
The Manchester City talisman is rarely rested in comparison with his team-mates, and has two inviting home games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in which to pick up the points.
Phil Foden (£6.3m)
The City youngster has posted scores of 14 and 11 points in his last two games. Pep Guardiola infuriates many an FPL manager by chopping and changing his team, but Foden should start at least one of these games.
Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m)
The West Ham left-back is priced favourably, and - on paper at least - the Hammers play Burnley and West Brom at home in quick succession. If they can keep a couple of clean sheets and Cresswell gets in some good crosses, you could be looking at a high double-figure return.
Tomas Soucek (£5.3m)
The summer signing has 77 points this term - a great return for his price, and has a great engine so should play both games for the Hammers. Given the opponents, Soucek should have the chances to score in both games.
Ben Chilwell (£6.1m)
The Chelsea left-back is on the expensive side given the Blues’ recent struggles, but his attacking threat - coupled with the potential for a clean sheet or two against Fulham and Leicester - mean the England international may be due a huge score.
Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m)
The Manchester United talisman is central to the Red Devils’ play, and rarely comes away without a goal or an assist. United’s double gameweek is one to ponder - they face a tough trip to Liverpool, while Fernandes is one booking away from a suspension. That means the Portuguese could end up posting a poor return if they crash and burn at Anfield… but a trip to Fulham follows, so it is tough to leave him out.
Sadio Mane (£11.9m)
Liverpool are being somewhat overlooked at the moment, but Klopp’s men should be up for the visit of United. The champions are winless in three League games, but they have the quality to see off the Red Devils and then host Burnley next. Mo Salah is out of form, but any one of Salah, Mane or Roberto Firmino could easily post a huge return over the next 180 minutes.
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m)
Leicester City are quietly going about their business this term, and could well be top of the table if results go their way over this gameweek. The Foxes host Southampton and Chelsea - two games which could go either way, in fairness, but Leicester have won 10 penalties this season, and Vardy is their man from the spot. It could be a big gameweek for Leicester - and for Vardy’s FPL owners.
Read More
Premier League fixtures on TV: How to watch every game this weekend
Bruno Fernandes rivals Ronaldo and Henry with 4th Premier League award