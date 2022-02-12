Fantasy Premier League tips: Five players to pick in gameweek 25 including Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes

We are entering a run where they could feasibly be blanks and doubles from now until the end of the season, starting with Manchester United and Brighton playing twice this week. A premium United asset feels essential, even if only for one week.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s minutes have been managed, Fernandes appears to be one of the first names on Ralf Rangnick’s team sheet and first up, he finds himself against a Southampton side that have conceded the joint-most away goal this season.

Marc Cucarella

Brighton are much more impressive on the defensive side of the ball and that is where you should be targeting if tempted by any of their doublers, though defenders with at least some attacking upside are naturally more attractive.

Cucarella may be 5.1m but he beats the cheaper Tariq Lamptey for nailed on-ness. With one assist all season, we are not expecting a creative masterclass here, but Cucarella’s influence means he scores well on the bonus point system.

Raphinha

Raphinha somehow drew a blank in Leeds’ thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa but was still the creative hub we have come to expect, assisting four shots on goal.

Marcelo Bielsa reunites his old rivalry with Frank Lampard at Goodison Park on Saturday and Everton’s showing at St James’ Park was anything to go by, there should be space for Raphinha to exploit and joy to be had from set pieces.

Raphael Varane

Are United improving under Rangnick? It’s hard to say. The performances are somewhat better, though results have often underwhelmed and the schedule has been kind. At least they have cut down on the number of goals conceded.

Many fantasy managers will be looking for a United defender and Varane may be your best chance of exploiting their double, given the rotation concerns over popular alternative Diogo Dalot. Varane came close to scoring his first United goal at Turf Moor in midweek too.

Jacob Ramsey

This column has been banging the drum for Ramsey as the best budget midfield option for a while now and his price is finally starting to shoot up, reaching 4.7m after his two goals against Leeds.

Even if the 20-year-old midfielder does not keep that kind of scoring form up, his regular starts make him worthwhile as a bench option and with Villa’s decent fixture, expect that price to keep on rising.