Fantasy PPR Rankings: WR

You won't see many surprises at the top of our fantasy PPR rankings for WR, but it doesn't take long for high-target "sleeper" wide receivers to emerge.

As you continue to study preseason fantasy rankings, it’s important to note the differences between standard and PPR rankings, especially at wide receiver. The “one point per reception” thing may not seem like a big deal, but it can have a major impact on WR rankings, tiers, cheat sheets, sleepers, and draft strategy.

The receiver position sees a fair amount of change in PPR formats vs. standard leagues. Like the RB position, many of the receivers stay grouped in similar tiers, but reception machines like Jarvis Landry see a bump up in value while big-play threats like Will Fuller frequently see their value dip. That’s not to say that big-play guys aren’t valuable, but they are just a bit more unreliable in PPR.

There are some pretty noticeable changes in these receiver rankings. While the top five stays in tact, a lot of the players behind those guys shift.

We’ll be updating these rankings frequently ahead of the 2018 campaign, so make sure to check back often for updates!

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

5. Michael Thomas, Saints

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers

7. A.J. Green, Bengals

8. Davante Adams, Packers

9. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

10. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

11. Adam Thielen, Vikings

12. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

13. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams

16. Golden Tate, Lions

17. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

18. Jarvis Landry, Browns

19. Josh Gordon, Browns

20. Marvin Jones, Lions

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders

22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

23. Devin Funchess, Panthers

24. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

25. Allen Robinson, Bears

26. Chris Hogan, Patriots

27. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

28. Josh Doctson, Redskins

29. Allen Hurns, Cowboys

30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

31. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

32. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

33. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

34. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

35. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

36. Corey Davis, Titans

37. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

38. Robert Woods, Rams

39. Will Fuller, Texans

40. Julian Edelman, Patriots

41. Robby Anderson, Jets

42. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

43. Sterling Shepard, Giants

44. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

45. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

46. Cooper Kupp, Rams

47. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

48. Randall Cobb, Packers

49. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

50. Cameron Meredith, Saints

51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

52. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

53. Paul Richardson, Redskins

54. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

55. Mike Williams, Chargers

56. D.J. Moore, Panthers

57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

58. Kenny Golladay, Lions

59. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

60. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

61. Geronimo Allison, Packers

62. John Brown, Ravens

63. Taywan Taylor, Titans

64. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

65. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

