Fantasy PPR Rankings: WR
As you continue to study preseason fantasy rankings, it’s important to note the differences between standard and PPR rankings, especially at wide receiver. The “one point per reception” thing may not seem like a big deal, but it can have a major impact on WR rankings, tiers, cheat sheets, sleepers, and draft strategy.
The receiver position sees a fair amount of change in PPR formats vs. standard leagues. Like the RB position, many of the receivers stay grouped in similar tiers, but reception machines like Jarvis Landry see a bump up in value while big-play threats like Will Fuller frequently see their value dip. That’s not to say that big-play guys aren’t valuable, but they are just a bit more unreliable in PPR.
There are some pretty noticeable changes in these receiver rankings. While the top five stays in tact, a lot of the players behind those guys shift.
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers
2. Julio Jones, Falcons
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
5. Michael Thomas, Saints
6. Keenan Allen, Chargers
7. A.J. Green, Bengals
8. Davante Adams, Packers
9. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
10. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
11. Adam Thielen, Vikings
12. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
13. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
16. Golden Tate, Lions
17. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
18. Jarvis Landry, Browns
19. Josh Gordon, Browns
20. Marvin Jones, Lions
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders
22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
23. Devin Funchess, Panthers
24. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
25. Allen Robinson, Bears
26. Chris Hogan, Patriots
27. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
28. Josh Doctson, Redskins
29. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
31. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
32. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
33. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
34. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
35. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
36. Corey Davis, Titans
37. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
38. Robert Woods, Rams
39. Will Fuller, Texans
40. Julian Edelman, Patriots
41. Robby Anderson, Jets
42. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
43. Sterling Shepard, Giants
44. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
45. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
46. Cooper Kupp, Rams
47. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
48. Randall Cobb, Packers
49. DeVante Parker, Dolphins
50. Cameron Meredith, Saints
51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
52. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
53. Paul Richardson, Redskins
54. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
55. Mike Williams, Chargers
56. D.J. Moore, Panthers
57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
58. Kenny Golladay, Lions
59. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
60. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
61. Geronimo Allison, Packers
62. John Brown, Ravens
63. Taywan Taylor, Titans
64. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
65. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars