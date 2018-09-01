Fantasy PPR Rankings: WR

As you continue to study preseason fantasy rankings, it’s important to note the differences between standard and PPR rankings, especially at wide receiver. The “one point per reception” thing may not seem like a big deal, but it can have a major impact on WR rankings, tiers, cheat sheets, sleepers, and draft strategy.

The receiver position sees a fair amount of change in PPR formats vs. standard leagues. Like the RB position, many of the receivers stay grouped in similar tiers, but reception machines like Jarvis Landry see a bump up in value while big-play threats like Will Fuller frequently see their value dip. That’s not to say that big-play guys aren’t valuable, but they are just a bit more unreliable in PPR.

There are some pretty noticeable changes in these receiver rankings. While the top five stays in tact, a lot of the players behind those guys shift.

Fantasy PPR Rankings: WRs 7. A.J. Green, Bengals



We’ll be updating these rankings frequently ahead of the 2018 campaign, so make sure to check back often for updates!

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers 2. Julio Jones, Falcons 3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants 4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans 5. Michael Thomas, Saints 6. Keenan Allen, Chargers 7. A.J. Green, Bengals 8. Davante Adams, Packers 9. Mike Evans, Buccaneers 10. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks 11. Adam Thielen, Vikings 12. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals 13. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs 14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers 15. Brandin Cooks, Rams 16. Golden Tate, Lions 17. Stefon Diggs, Vikings 18. Jarvis Landry, Browns 19. Josh Gordon, Browns 20. Marvin Jones, Lions 21. Amari Cooper, Raiders 22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts 23. Devin Funchess, Panthers 24. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos 25. Allen Robinson, Bears 26. Chris Hogan, Patriots 27. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles 28. Josh Doctson, Redskins 29. Allen Hurns, Cowboys 30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs 31. Jamison Crowder, Redskins 32. Pierre Garcon, 49ers 33. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers 34. Nelson Agholor, Eagles 35. Jordy Nelson, Raiders 36. Corey Davis, Titans 37. Danny Amendola, Dolphins 38. Robert Woods, Rams 39. Will Fuller, Texans 40. Julian Edelman, Patriots 41. Robby Anderson, Jets 42. Michael Crabtree, Ravens 43. Sterling Shepard, Giants 44. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos 45. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars 46. Cooper Kupp, Rams 47. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills 48. Randall Cobb, Packers 49. DeVante Parker, Dolphins 50. Cameron Meredith, Saints 51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins 52. Keelan Cole, Jaguars 53. Paul Richardson, Redskins 54. Cole Beasley, Cowboys 55. Mike Williams, Chargers 56. D.J. Moore, Panthers 57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons 58. Kenny Golladay, Lions 59. Michael Gallup, Cowboys 60. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers 61. Geronimo Allison, Packers 62. John Brown, Ravens 63. Taywan Taylor, Titans 64. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons 65. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars