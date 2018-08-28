PPR Fantasy Rankings: RB

Our fantasy PPR rankings for RBs are ready for your draft cheat sheet. See which sleeper running backs move up and which move down from our standard rankings.

In fantasy football, the PPR format has become one of the most popular. While standard leagues are still king, PPR is common across many leagues and DFS platforms. Because of this, it’s extremely important to know exactly what the differences are for PPR rankings -- especially at RB -- and to formulate a cheat sheet that has plenty of tips that will help you execute a sound draft strategy.

Because of the extra value placed on receptions, receiving backs like Duke Johnson end up rising while traditional thumpers like Marshawn Lynch fall a bit further than most are used to seeing. While it’s important not to overvalue the receiving backs -- after all, TDs are still worth six -- they definitely provide teams more value in PPR formats.

While players at the RB position are generally grouped in similar tiers as the standard rankings, there are a lot of changes, as well. Notably, we have a new top overall back in the PPR rankings, as Ezekiel Elliott moves down a few spots because he tends to catch less passes than the other elite runners.

We’ll be keeping these rankings updated ahead of the regular season, so make sure to check back early and often for the latest updates.

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. David Johnson, Cardinals

3. Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints

6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

8. Saquon Barkley, Giants

9. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

11. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

12. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

13. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

14. Joe Mixon, Bengals

15. LeSean McCoy, Bills

16. Jordan Howard, Bears

17. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

18. Alex Collins, Ravens

19. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

20. Derrick Henry, Titans

21. Duke Johnson, Browns

22. Dion Lewis, Titans

23. Mark Ingram, Saints

24. Carlos Hyde, Browns

25. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

26. Lamar Miller, Texans

27. Chris Thompson, Redskins

28. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

29. Corey Clement, Eagles

30. Royce Freeman, Broncos

31. Chris Carson, Seahawks

32. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

33. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

34. Ty Montgomery, Packers

35. Tarik Cohen, Bears

36. Jamaal Williams, Packers

37. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

38. Samaje Perine, Redskins

39. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

40. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

41. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

42. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

43. Marlon Mack, Colts

44. Devontae Booker, Broncos

45. Theo Riddick, Lions

46. Sony Michel, Patriots

47. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

48. Bilal Powell, Jets

49. Giovani Bernard, Bengals

50. Matt Breida, 49ers

51. Buck Allen, Ravens

52. James White, Patriots

53. Chris Ivory, Bills

54. Frank Gore, Dolphins

55. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

56. Nick Chubb, Browns

57. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

58. Latavius Murray, Vikings

59. Aaron Jones, Packers

60. D’Onta Foreman, Texans

61. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

62. Doug Martin, Raiders

63. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

64. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens

65. Darren Sproles, Eagles

