PPR Fantasy Rankings: RB

In fantasy football, the PPR format has become one of the most popular. While standard leagues are still king, PPR is common across many leagues and DFS platforms. Because of this, it’s extremely important to know exactly what the differences are for PPR rankings -- especially at RB -- and to formulate a cheat sheet that has plenty of tips that will help you execute a sound draft strategy.

Because of the extra value placed on receptions, receiving backs like Duke Johnson end up rising while traditional thumpers like Marshawn Lynch fall a bit further than most are used to seeing. While it’s important not to overvalue the receiving backs -- after all, TDs are still worth six -- they definitely provide teams more value in PPR formats.

While players at the RB position are generally grouped in similar tiers as the standard rankings, there are a lot of changes, as well. Notably, we have a new top overall back in the PPR rankings, as Ezekiel Elliott moves down a few spots because he tends to catch less passes than the other elite runners.

We’ll be keeping these rankings updated ahead of the regular season, so make sure to check back early and often for the latest updates.

1. Todd Gurley, Rams 2. David Johnson, Cardinals 3. Le’Veon Bell, Steelers 4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys 5. Alvin Kamara, Saints 6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs 7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers 8. Saquon Barkley, Giants 9. Devonta Freeman, Falcons 10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars 11. Dalvin Cook, Vikings 12. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers 13. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers 14. Joe Mixon, Bengals 15. LeSean McCoy, Bills 16. Jordan Howard, Bears 17. Jay Ajayi, Eagles 18. Alex Collins, Ravens 19. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins 20. Derrick Henry, Titans 21. Duke Johnson, Browns 22. Dion Lewis, Titans 23. Mark Ingram, Saints 24. Carlos Hyde, Browns 25. Tevin Coleman, Falcons 26. Lamar Miller, Texans 27. Chris Thompson, Redskins 28. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders 29. Corey Clement, Eagles 30. Royce Freeman, Broncos 31. Chris Carson, Seahawks 32. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers 33. Isaiah Crowell, Jets 34. Ty Montgomery, Packers 35. Tarik Cohen, Bears 36. Jamaal Williams, Packers 37. Adrian Peterson, Redskins 38. Samaje Perine, Redskins 39. C.J. Anderson, Panthers 40. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks 41. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers 42. Kerryon Johnson, Lions 43. Marlon Mack, Colts 44. Devontae Booker, Broncos 45. Theo Riddick, Lions 46. Sony Michel, Patriots 47. Rex Burkhead, Patriots 48. Bilal Powell, Jets 49. Giovani Bernard, Bengals 50. Matt Breida, 49ers 51. Buck Allen, Ravens 52. James White, Patriots 53. Chris Ivory, Bills 54. Frank Gore, Dolphins 55. Jordan Wilkins, Colts 56. Nick Chubb, Browns 57. LeGarrette Blount, Lions 58. Latavius Murray, Vikings 59. Aaron Jones, Packers 60. D’Onta Foreman, Texans 61. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars 62. Doug Martin, Raiders 63. Austin Ekeler, Chargers 64. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens 65. Darren Sproles, Eagles