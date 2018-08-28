PPR Fantasy Rankings: RB
In fantasy football, the PPR format has become one of the most popular. While standard leagues are still king, PPR is common across many leagues and DFS platforms. Because of this, it’s extremely important to know exactly what the differences are for PPR rankings -- especially at RB -- and to formulate a cheat sheet that has plenty of tips that will help you execute a sound draft strategy.
Because of the extra value placed on receptions, receiving backs like Duke Johnson end up rising while traditional thumpers like Marshawn Lynch fall a bit further than most are used to seeing. While it’s important not to overvalue the receiving backs -- after all, TDs are still worth six -- they definitely provide teams more value in PPR formats.
While players at the RB position are generally grouped in similar tiers as the standard rankings, there are a lot of changes, as well. Notably, we have a new top overall back in the PPR rankings, as Ezekiel Elliott moves down a few spots because he tends to catch less passes than the other elite runners.
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. David Johnson, Cardinals
3. Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints
6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
8. Saquon Barkley, Giants
9. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
11. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
12. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
13. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
14. Joe Mixon, Bengals
15. LeSean McCoy, Bills
16. Jordan Howard, Bears
17. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
18. Alex Collins, Ravens
19. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
20. Derrick Henry, Titans
21. Duke Johnson, Browns
22. Dion Lewis, Titans
23. Mark Ingram, Saints
24. Carlos Hyde, Browns
25. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
26. Lamar Miller, Texans
27. Chris Thompson, Redskins
28. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
29. Corey Clement, Eagles
30. Royce Freeman, Broncos
31. Chris Carson, Seahawks
32. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
33. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
34. Ty Montgomery, Packers
35. Tarik Cohen, Bears
36. Jamaal Williams, Packers
37. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
38. Samaje Perine, Redskins
39. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
40. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
41. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
42. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
43. Marlon Mack, Colts
44. Devontae Booker, Broncos
45. Theo Riddick, Lions
46. Sony Michel, Patriots
47. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
48. Bilal Powell, Jets
49. Giovani Bernard, Bengals
50. Matt Breida, 49ers
51. Buck Allen, Ravens
52. James White, Patriots
53. Chris Ivory, Bills
54. Frank Gore, Dolphins
55. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
56. Nick Chubb, Browns
57. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
58. Latavius Murray, Vikings
59. Aaron Jones, Packers
60. D’Onta Foreman, Texans
61. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
62. Doug Martin, Raiders
63. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
64. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens
65. Darren Sproles, Eagles