Fantasy Podcast: Playoff injury roundup, Eli's last ride and a Week 14 preview

Week 14. The start of the fantasy playoffs. Whether you made the tournament or are on the outside looking in, it’s been a wild, memorable season, and it’s safe to say that the best could be yet to come.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the start of the playoffs and the players you need to know about on the latest fantasy football podcast.

Though the fantasy playoffs are set to begin for many leagues in Week 14, that doesn’t mean they’re starting smoothly for every fantasy manager. Dalvin Cook suffered an injured shoulder on Monday night in Week 13, but does it mean Alexander Mattison will become more than just a stash (Cook did say he’ll be fine for Week 14)? (6:10)

Marlon Mack returned to practice (11:35), and Kerryon Johnson is reportedly eyeing a return in Week 16 — but should you stash him for the fantasy championship? Also, TJ Hockenson is headed to the IR. We do some Lions talk to get you prepared for the playoffs. (15:00)

Daniel Jones, is looking doubtful for Week 14 with an ankle sprain, so you know what that means: ELI IS BACK! Liz and Matt discuss the trickle-down effect for the Giants wideouts rest-of-season. (19:05)

Liz and Matt then look towards Week 14 and tell you the one thing you should look for in each game (35:10), as well as some DFS bonus bargains (1:00:00).

After Dalvin Cook re-injured his shoulder on Monday night against the Seahawks, the running back situation in Minnesota is hard to gauge for fantasy owners heading into the playoffs. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

