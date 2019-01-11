Fantasy Podcast: The coaching carousel is spinning at full speed

Well, the divisional round is set, with the Cowboys facing the Rams and the Eagles vs. Saints.

Over in the AFC, the Colts will face the Chiefs, and the Chargers will face the Patriots.

Who ya got?

Elsewhere in football news, the holes left behind by Black Monday are quickly being filled. One that launched more than a few headlines was the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury will now be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after a hilariously short stint as the head coach at USC.

Many people know Kingsbury from his days coaching Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, so what does this mean for Josh Rosen’s 2019 fantasy outlook (or *gasp* maybe Kyler Murray’s outlook?)

Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, and Dalton Del Don discuss Kingsbury’s hiring and the new coaching hires for the Packers, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Broncos and Falcons in this week’s podcast episode (2:30).

Liz, Dalton, and Matt also offer up some divisional-round weekend bargains and fades for Daily Fantasy (31:15).

