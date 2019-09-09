Fantasy players tilting in Week 1 after leaving Sammy Watkins, Lamar Jackson on bench

Did you start this guy in Week 1? (Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

A lot of unexpected things happened in Week 1. Rookie receivers showed out. The Cardinals-Lions game ended in a tie. Dalvin Cook went off in the Vikings new, run-first offense.

By the time the Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and the Patriots began, fantasy gamers were taking stock of their lineups — which players did well, which didn’t, and which roster decisions paid dividends ...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

... and which would come back to haunt them.

We asked you, the Yahoo Fantasy community, about your highlights and your lowlights and, well ... you had some thoughts about Sammy Watkins and Lamar Jackson.

Particularly, how most of you benched them (yikes).

But we’re here for you — let’s grieve together:

Leaving Watkins and Lamar Jackson on my bench smh pic.twitter.com/BRyAKqEgXV — Astros👏🏽Taking👏🏽It👏🏽Back👏🏽🇭🇳 (@LiftSzn) September 8, 2019

All told, leaving Jackson (five touchdown passes) and Watkins (three TD catches) on your bench = 75.86 Yahoo fantasy points left to waste — points that any of us would have been happy to use. But, it could always be worse:

96 points on my bench! 😐 — HRH Princess of Whales (@FranklinsRule) September 9, 2019

I think what hurts most is that, who could have expected Watkins to go crazy like this? Against the strong cornerbacks of Jacksonville? With all the weapons available on the Chiefs Machine? Watkins himself would probably be surprised:

Story continues

Sammy Watkins on my team. pic.twitter.com/IxmCJ0PF07 — Jay Dozier (@TheJayDozier) September 8, 2019

Now, it’s one thing to sit Jackson and Watkins — it’s another thing to bench them for players who didn’t perform well at all, like passing on starting Jackson in favor of Jameis Winston:

Why did I play Jameis Winston over Lamar Jackson you ask? Oh and don't forget DJax also on my bench 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ATSILZYR7q — Zach Douglas (@RaiderLakerZach) September 8, 2019

But hey, you weren’t the only one:

It seems like we all did this pic.twitter.com/NNpudLWzJr — Kyle Murray (@Kj_Murray1228) September 8, 2019

It’s not all bad, though. Sometimes, you’re on the winning side of those roster decisions — just one of the many reasons why fantasy football is the best:

Best highlight. Guy I’m playing against had Watkins and Dak on the bench. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kyle (@Hart_throb02) September 8, 2019

What were some of your low/highlights from Week 1? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy.