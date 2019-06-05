Fantasy Pickups: Three pitchers who can pile up the strikeouts

Managing and maximizing your pitching ratios is paramount to putting together a successful fantasy baseball season.

Andy Behrens offers up three suggestions who can help.

First up is Jimmy Nelson, who is finally being called up and is set to make his first start since 2017 against the Marlins on Wednesday night. His career has been derailed by injuries, but last we saw him, Nelson had all the makings of an ace. There are no guarantees to what the 2019 version of Nelson will be, but he’s available in 69% of leagues and is entering a great situation with even greater stuff.

Next is rookie Angel, Griffin Canning, whose dominance in the minor leagues has carried over to the bigs. Other fantasy gamers are taking notice, however, as his roster-percentage is rising. He’s currently available in 55% of leagues.

Finally, we have Josh James of the Houston Astros. James actually had a chance to be in the Astros’ rotation, but injuries and struggles kept him in the bullpen. One thing is certain with James: The guy gets strikeouts. You can deal with his ERA not being microscopic because of his elite K-rate. James is currently available in over 85% of leagues.