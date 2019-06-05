Fantasy Pickups: Three hitters showing off real power and speed

In this week’s round of hitter pickup offerings, fantasy baseball expert Andy Behrens suggests a multi-positional Angel, a slugging catcher, and a speed-demon in Houston.

First up is David Fletcher, who possesses double-digit power and speed potential, not to mention the great batting average value he provides. But act quick, as his rostered level is rising.

So you know how the catcher position is pretty much a headache? Well, there’s value to be found, and this time Andy travels to the fantasy wasteland of Miami to point out that Jorge Alfaro — who Philly sent to the Marlins as part of the J.T. Realmuto deal — is available in 65 percent of leagues. Sure, he’s a Marlin, but his power is legit and has been seen at every level of his professional career.

Finally, we have the Roadrunner — I mean, Myles Straw, Houston Astros rookie and he of the 70 stolen bases (and .380 OBP) in the minors last season. He’s an injury replacement in Houston, but take a flyer on this speedster; he’s absolutely worth an add with this kind of speed.