Fantasy Update: Last-minute Watkins Glen lineup, props advice

Chase Elliott is on the pole for the GoBowling at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Does the defending race winner at the road course merit a spot in your Fantasy Live lineup? We‘ve dissected the numbers to offer a suggested lineup worthy of your Fantasy Live consideration. Remember that inspection Sunday morning makes the starting lineup official.

RJ Kraft‘s Fantasy Live lineup for race day at Watkins Glen:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Chase Elliott

4. William Byron

5. Denny Hamlin

Garage: Brad Keselowski

Cars to the rear: Ryan Blaney (unapproved adjustments)

Analysis: I’m sticking with my original lineup but moving Elliott into an active spot for Keselowski. I have five of the top six cars in the starting lineup, plus a driver-crew chief combo known for shaking it up and taking risks in the garage. I expect Byron to go full throttle on stage points.

The way Watkins Glen’s stages are (and we saw this in the Xfinity race on Saturday as well as the Cup race last year) drivers don’t have to punt both stages to set themselves up better for the win. Elliott and Truex each won a stage last year and finished 1-2. My point is you may not get stage points in both stages — 19 drivers got stage points in last year’s Cup race; Truex was the only driver to earn stage points in both stages — but the odds are you’ll get some sort of points in the stages from the bulk of your lineup.

For the bonus picks, I like Truex to score the Stage 1 win with Hamlin taking Stage 2 and Kyle Busch bringing home the victory.

Each week in this space, we‘ll also highlight two Props Challenge items for players.

1. Will the polesitter lead the first seven laps? Elliott has one of the best cars this weekend and while the Joe Gibbs Racing fleet will be in hot pursuit, I’ll say YES he leads the first seven laps. Probably not much more than that, though, in Stage 1.

2. Which driver finishes higher? Paul Menard or Ryan Newman? Both drivers qualified outside the top 20 pending inspection but my gut says Newman will do what he always does — grind out a finish that you don’t quite expect. The Roush Fenway Racing driver is currently in the provisional playoff grid so he can’t afford a bad day because there is a hungry pack of drivers waiting to grab that spot. Menard has never scored a top 10 here in 15 starts, so I’ll go with Newman for that reason as well.