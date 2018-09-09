Fantasy Update: Last-minute Indianapolis lineup advice Two-time Indianapolis winner Kyle Busch will start out front for Monday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after qualifying was rained out and the field was set by owner points. Drivers got no track time Saturday as both practices were rained out, …

Two-time Indianapolis winner Kyle Busch will start out front for Monday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after qualifying was rained out and the field was set by owner points. Drivers got no track time Saturday as both practices were rained out, so fantasy players have to go by their instincts. For me, that means placing value in 2018 results and some stock in the most recent Indianapolis races. We’ve dissected the numbers to offer a suggested lineup worthy of your Fantasy Live consideration as you make roster decisions for the final race of the regular season. Remember that the garage locks at the end of Stage 2.

RJ Kraft’s revised Fantasy Live lineup following the lineup being set:

1: Joey Logano

2: Brad Keselowski

3: Chase Elliott

4: Erik Jones

5: Kurt Busch

Garage: Martin Truex Jr.

Cars to the rear: Martin Truex Jr. (failed pre-race technical inspection three times) and Daniel Suarez (failed pre-race technical inspection four times)

Analysis: With no practices or qualifying, I’m sticking with the lineup I initially planned on. Why no Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch or Kyle Larson you ask? I am out of uses with that trio so I don’t have the option of utilizing them here. If you have any uses with those three, by all means, play them.

For me, this race weekend is about trusting your gut. Logano has turned it on of late and is very good at Indianapolis — with a 4.5 average finish in his last four starts here. Keselowski was the runner-up in this race last year and is coming off a win at Darlington. The Elliott, Jones and Kurt Busch plays tend to ignore the Indianapolis history in favor of drivers who have been performing very well in the here-and-now. That trio has been strong over the past two months. By that token, Ryan Blaney would also be a strong consideration for lineups.

With one use left, I’m putting Truex in my garage. I really don’t want to leave a use on the table with him and I want the option to go to him if he surges after having to start at the rear of the field. I expect a likely competition caution could help him gain a chunk of track position, and in Cole Pearn I trust. Remember, this is the final race of the regular season and uses will NOT carry over to the playoff game. There are no use limits for the playoff game, which starts next weekend with the Las Vegas playoff opener.

As for the bonus picks, it’s Kyle Busch all across the board. He has turned Indianapolis into his personal playground in recent years. He won here in 2015 and 2016, was the runner-up in 2014 and was running neck-and-neck up front with Truex in 2017 before the two tangled and wrecked each other out of the race in the final stage. Since I am out of uses with him, this is my way to get points out of him.