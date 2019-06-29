Fantasy Update: Last-minute Chicagoland lineup, props advice Austin Dillon has earned the pole for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Does he merit a spot in your Fantasy Live lineup? We've dissected the numbers to offer a suggested lineup worthy of your Fantasy Live consideration. PLAY NOW: Set your lineup | How the game […]

Austin Dillon has earned the pole for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Does he merit a spot in your Fantasy Live lineup? We‘ve dissected the numbers to offer a suggested lineup worthy of your Fantasy Live consideration.

PLAY NOW: Set your lineup | How the game works | Tips to set your lineup

RJ Kraft‘s Fantasy Live lineup for race day at Chicagoland:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Alex Bowman

4. Kyle Larson

5. Brad Keselowski

Garage: Jimmie Johnson

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Odds for Chicagoland | 10-lap averages | Weekend preview

Analysis: Harvick has looked like the driver to beat this weekend and he has a solid Chicagoland history. I’m in on him regardless of uses — this is one of his best tracks left and I don’t want to miss out. Hamlin has been the best in the Toyota camp so far and I’m in a good spot on uses here — five left — so he’s in. Bowman has been pretty impressive this weekend with the best 15-lap average in final practice (h/t @SteveLetarte) and the best 10-lap average in opening practice. Larson has the long-run speed, loves the top at this track and has a strong history here. To me, Keselowski is lurking. The averages aren’t great, but I’m trusting the comfort he has here and his 1.5-mile wins in 2019 — that Kansas win seemed to come on a relatively pedestrian weekend for him. Johnson gets the garage spot, because his lap averages stood out to me and usage-wise, he’s worth the flier. If he can nab some decent stage points, the play will have been worth it.

For the bonus picks, I like Harvick to win Stage 1 and Stage 2, but Elliott to score the win.

Each week in this space, we‘ll also highlight two Props Challenge items for players.

Story continues

MORE: Need Props help? The Action Network has you covered | Play the Props Challenge today

1. Which driver scores more points in this race: Ryan Blaney or Erik Jones? Both drivers have been very up-and-down. Blaney has the better starting spot and seems to be emerging from a mid-spring funk with a solid showing last weekend at Sonoma. That makes me lean toward YRB for this prop.

2. O/U 33.5 stage points for Joe Gibbs Racing. I figured going into this weekend that either Kyle Busch or Martin Truex Jr. was a lock to score a stage win. But with just one of the four cars to line up inside the top 10, I like the under here. I’d still expect Busch and Truex to get stage points, but not the volume I anticipated going into the weekend. Hamlin could be a team leader at the green-checkered flag, and Jones will have his work cut out to earn some stage points.



