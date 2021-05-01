Fantasy island: a British designer’s home in Bali

A15m concrete ramp leads up to the front door of Dan and Hilda Mitchell’s tropical, brutalist home in Bali. Lush vegetation softens the lines of the building’s facade. In the hallway, brightly coloured boards lean against the wall. “We’ve got about eight of them around the house,” says Mitchell. “The kids use them as giant toys. Every time I come home, they’re in a different position.”

The boards are hardwood off-cuts left over from the housebuild. Instead of throwing them out, Mitchell and his kids – Isa, seven, and Theo, five – painted them. “Although there’s a lot of concrete in the design, we didn’t want to have a really serious-looking house. Having these elements of colour offsets the grey.”

The house is on the southeast coast of Bali, in Canggu. He and Hilda bought the plot of land in 2010, when the area was a little-known surfing spot. “Within three or four years, it completely transformed into the hippest area in Bali,” says Mitchell. Happily, his plot – off the main road, between two rice fields – still feels remote. “We’ve managed to stay out of the chaos,” he says.

Mitchell is a multidisciplinary creative working in art, design, music, fashion and architecture. Originally from Newcastle, he left school at 16 and soon became a buyer for the rule-bending menswear store Oki-ni. In 2010, he co-founded the influential concept store and online retail platform LN-CC. Today, he is creative director of the Potato Head Group – a collection of hotels, beach clubs, bars, restaurants and public arts venues across the island that champion sustainability. Pre-pandemic, Mitchell’s role involved programming live music performances, from Grace Jones to DJ Peggy Gou.

Mitchell met Hilda, who is from Indonesia, 13 years ago while she was studying in London. On a trip to visit her parents in Jakarta, the couple flew to Bali and began to imagine island life. “London was changing rapidly during that period,” Mitchell recalls. “We had just had our first kid and we were living in an incredibly built-up area, so we thought, you know, let’s go. Let’s move to Bali, and just live a different lifestyle, get out of the city and learn more about sustainability.”

The couple worked with the local architectural studio, Patisandhika, to design their home with an amalgamation of influences. The modernist architect Ray Kappe inspired the open layout (fully glazed, double-height with split-levels). The concrete work of Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha informed their choice of material, while the Indonesian architect Andra Matin inspired the bold, minimal aesthetic.

The island climate dictated the positioning and design of the house. Outside, a soaring concrete overhang shades the main living space while an external screen of dried ylang ylang leaves – a material used locally for roofs – also provides respite from the sun. There is no air-conditioning, instead the glazing opens fully, allowing a constant breeze to carry through the ground-floor. Rainwater harvesting and solar panels contribute to the sustainability credentials of the building.

Inside, plants, local materials and primary colours abound. In the front room, an outsize Pandanus tree rises from a circular hole in the floor and a wall of bespoke, hardwood shelving houses records and books. “Apart from a vintage rug, an Akari lamp and a Melting Pot table [by the Dutch designer Dirk Vander Kooij], everything here has been made or bought locally,” says Mitchell. Two blue meditation chairs, for example, have been made from locally sourced, compressed off-cuts of foam and reclaimed wood painted in cerulean blue.

Since the pandemic, Mitchell’s focus has shifted to expanding his own design studio, Space Available. Behind the yellow wall in his living room, he has been exploring the potential of recycled plastic and biomaterial. “I’ve been designing shoes, hats and bags made from mushroom mycelium and other recycled materials,” Mitchell explains. The designs will be available in Selfridges, Mr Porter and Dover Street Market later this year.

Until then, daily life on the island continues. The children attend the Green School in Ubud – what Mitchell calls “a bamboo school in the jungle” where environmental awareness is taught alongside a conventional curriculum. Here – in huts made of bamboo, brick and dried mud – the next generation of sustainability pioneers are being raised.

@space_available_