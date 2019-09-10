Fantasy Injury Updates: Trey Burton, Greg Olsen question marks for Week 2 rankings

Tight end is already one of the weakest positions in fantasy football, and injuries to Trey Burton and Greg Olsen aren't going to help Week 2 rankings. Fortunately, Burton looks on track to return to the field this week, but Olsen will be a game-time decision for Thursday night. That creates a potential waiver wire sleeper in Ian Thomas, though Olsen owners don't want to be going to that well this early. Sterling Shepard might also miss this week's game, which would benefit another TE, Evan Engram. We'll break it all down below.

Will Trey Burton play Week 2?

Burton missed the opening game of the NFL season due to a groin injury. Burton was on the field for the portion of practice open to the media Monday and “was moving around pretty good,” Matt Nagy said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Adam Shaheen got the start in the opener, but he only finished with one catch and one drop on two targets. Burton is a borderline TE1 if he plays, which looks likely at this point. Denver didn't look particularly strong against Oakland TE Darren Waller on Monday night, so if Mitchell Trubisky can step his game up after a disastrous Week 1, Burton has upside.

Will Greg Olsen play Thursday night?

Greg Olsen received a "did not participate" designation on Monday, despite the Panthers not actually practicing. They're still required to submit an estimated report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. Olsen caught four-of-nine targets for 36 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Rams.

This situation has more intrigue than Burton because Olsen's backup, Ian Thomas, averaged four catches per game down the stretch last year when Olsen was out. If you're starting Olsen, picking up Thomas is solid insurance for Thursday. Playing whichever one starts against a bad Tampa Bay defense could pay off favorably.

Sterling Shepard injury update

Shepard is in concussion protocol to start Week 2. He caught six-of-seven targets in Week 1 for 42 yards and would be in line to face Buffalo this week.

Shepard was out-targeted by Evan Engram and Cody Latimer in the opener. A Shepard absence would probably make Latimer a fantasy-relevant FLEX play against a Buffalo team that just allowed 14 catches to Jamison Crowder. Engram would be in line for another huge game, as well.