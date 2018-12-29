Fantasy Injury Updates: Todd Gurley, James Conner, Davante Adams among injuries affecting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls

James Conner's return seems imminent. Todd Gurley's status is unknown. Davante Adams is banged-up but wants to play, and Leonard Fournette could be dealing with an injury that may sideline him for Week 17. All of these issues are messing with our already-thin Week 17 fantasy football rankings. For any owners playing a championship this week, it will be important to know about what players might sit and create difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions. And it's worth noting that inactive players can emerge out of nowhere, so it's important to be extra vigilant in Week 17.

Is James Conner playing in Week 17?

It looks like Conner's highly anticipated return is going to happen in Week 17. After missing the past few games with an ankle injury, Conner is practicing in full for Week 17, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, so that should mean that he will play in a favorable season finale against the Bengals.

The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and they have struggled mightily against the run in recent weeks. Conner should take advantage, and while he may not immediately assume a full workload, he should still see at least 15 touches in a must-win game for the Steelers.

Conner's return will relegate Jaylen Samuels to a speculative FLEX play as a receiving back, but it seems unlikely that most would start him. Meanwhile, Stevan Ridley can be dropped in all formats, as he is merely a TD vulture who is unlikely to get any touches with Conner back.

Is Todd Gurley playing Week 17?

Gurley missed last week's contest against the Cardinals while dealing with complications from a knee injury that has plagued him during the end of the season. If any Gurley owners survived Week 16 without him, they will be hoping to get him back in Week 17. But alas, that may not end up happening.

Gurley missed practice on Wednesday, and although the Rams are playing for a potential first-round bye, they won't put Gurley on the field if they aren't confident in his health. Besides, they're playing the 49ers, so they could opt to use a pass-heavy attack and still have a chance to defeat their divisional rival.

If Gurley is out again, C.J. Anderson will once again handle a full workload for the Rams. Anderson looked excellent last week against the Cardinals, and he could have solid success against the 49ers defense, as well. He would be a top-10 RB play if Gurley sits.

Davante Adams injury update

Adams is dealing with a knee injury, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers, and he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. While the injury isn't consider serious and Adams has said he'll try to play to break some Packers franchise records, he should still be monitored as this game has no meaning for the Packers.

If Adams does miss the game, that would make Randall Cobb the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay. Cobb has missed time with a concussion in recent weeks, but he seems to be ready to return. Elsewhere, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow would take on a larger role if Adams is out. Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) would also be a candidate, but he might not be able to suit up.

Leonard Fournette injury news

Fournette (ankle/foot) is looking truly questionable for Week 17. He didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to practice Thursday either. With the Jaguars playing for nothing, they could opt to give Fournette the game off and end what has been a disappointing season for the first-round fantasy pick.

If Fournette is out, it's unclear exactly what will happen at RB for the Jaguars. David Williams, T.J. Yeldon, and Carlos Hyde are the other three backs on the roster, but it seems like the team might want to give Williams a chance to prove himself. Yeldon and Hyde have both been inactive in recent weeks, so maybe the team will give the rookie a chance to prove himself.