Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Todd Gurley playing Week 16? (Updated)

It's been a little too easy for Todd Gurley owners this year, hasn't it? They got the a top-three pick in their draft (or kept Gurley at a great value), slotted him in their RB1 spot, and just watched him rack up points virtually all season long. Well, if Gurley's Week 14 dud didn't knock them out of the fantasy playoffs, his "questionable" tag leading up to Sunday's late-afternoon Rams-Cardinals kickoff is certainly making them sweat out their Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. That fantasy championship money will be on the verge of going up in flames if they get bad news when the official active/inactive injury report is released, and they'll be asking a question they dreaded to even think about all year: Who's the Rams' handcuff?

Is Todd Gurley playing Week 16?

UPDATED: Gurley is officially INACTIVE.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Gurley (knee) "wants to play", but the Rams "want to be smart about it". According to Schefter, a final decision won't be made until after pre-game warmups. With the Rams-Cardinals game not kicking off until the late afternoon, it will be a long morning/early afternoon for Gurley owners, who should definitely have a backup ready from the late-afternoon/prime-time games.





Even if Gurley is active, there is obviously a worry he'll see a reduced workload, but against the Cardinals, who allow the second-most fantasy points to RBs (which includes giving up 73 total yards, three TDs, and two two-point conversions to Gurley back in Week 2), Gurley can still do plenty of damage with only 10-12 touches. The bottom line is that if he's active, he'll be more than a "decoy", so fantasy owners can still start him and hope he does damage early.

If he's out, C.J. Anderson will start and likely receive the bulk of the RB touches. Justin Davis and John Kelly could also be involved, but the veteran Anderson looks like the handcuff of choice to plug-and-play. Given the matchup, he's a worthwhile FLEX with RB2 upside, though he obviously can't be expected to put up Gurley-like numbers.