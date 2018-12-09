Fantasy Injury Updates: T.Y. Hilton, Danny Amendola, Doug Baldwin, among key Week 14 active/inactives

Fantasy football owners already received one major Week 14 injury shock when Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) was announced as "out" on Saturday despite not even being on the Giants final injury report. At this point, you can bet those in the fantasy playoffs will be double and triple checking the final active/inactive updates just to see if "questionable" WRs T.Y. Hilton, Danny Amendola, Doug Baldwin, and Keke Coutee are playing. We can be reasonably sure Sammy Watkins is out (see below), and both Julio Jones and Stefon Diggs didn't wind up on their teams' respective injury reports, so they should be good. Either way, fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions will not be easy.

We'll update this post with the latest news throughout the day, so check back frequently. For additional injury information on "questionable" QBs Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco, check here; for more on dinged-up RBs, including Doug Martin and Isaiah, go here. Check out the Week 14 weather report by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter (@SN_Fantasy) for all the latest news and updates.

Is T.Y. Hilton playing Week 14?

UPDATE 2: Hilton is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Hilton will play today against Houston.

After sitting out practice early in the week, Hilton (shoulder) returned to practice on Friday, and coach Frank Reich said he is "somewhat optimistic" Hilton will play against the Texans.

Obviously, this will likely come down to a game-time call, but Hilton will remain a must-start if he's active. When these teams met in Week 4, he had 115 yards on four receptions, and he remains a high-upside play every week. If he's out, look for Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers to be the Colts top wide receivers, though it would be tough to start either given the matchup. Eric Ebron might get the biggest bump in value if Hilton is out.

Danny Amendola injury update

UPDATE: Amendola is officially ACTIVE.

Amendola (knee) got in limited practices all week and is "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

It seems likely Amendola will play, and he might have some FLEX value in PPR leagues. His biggest fantasy impact might be his affect on DeVante Parker, who takes a notable hit in value if Amendola is active.

Is Doug Baldwin playing Monday night?

Baldwin (hip) didn't practice this week and is "questionable" for Monday night's game against Minnesota.

Baldwin played in Week 12 despite missing practice all week, so he's very much a game-time decision. Nursing multiple injuries and facing a tough matchup, Baldwin is a risky WR3 if he plays. David Moore would get a bump in value if Baldwin is out, but Tyler Lockett is the only "must-start" Seahawks WR.

When is Sammy Watkins playing again?

Although officially listed as "doubtful" for Week 14, Watkins suffered a setback with his injured foot in practice this week and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

At this point, he can be dropped in fantasy leagues. Chris Conley will start in Watkins' absence and is worth a pickup given the Chiefs high-powered offense. He's merely on the WR3 bubble against the Ravens, but he's showed his upside by scoring three times in the past two games. The recently picked up Kelvin Benjamin, who's not expected to play in Week 14, could also be in the mix and might be worth a flier if you have the roster space.

Keke Coutee injury update

UPDATE: Coutee is officially OUT.

Coutee (hamstring) was limited in practice this week, which is par for the course with him. He'll once again be a game-time decision against the Colts.

He had his big breakout against Indianapolis back in Week 4 (11-109), but given his currently limited play and Demaryius Thomas's presence, Coutee isn't a recommended starting option. If he's out, Thomas would be a decent WR3 option.