Fantasy Injury Updates: Should you start or sit Josh Gordon on Thursday night? (Updated)

Josh Gordon has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the 2018 campaign, and that's part of what prompted the Browns to trade him to the Patriots a couple of weeks ago. After making his Patriots debut last week, Gordon is now starting to get settled into the new offense, but there are questions about his availability on a short week. Gordon's hamstring has kept him on the injury report this week, and it's unclear whether or not he'll suit up on a short week for Thursday Night Football against the C olts. And even if he does, it's unclear exactly what his role on the offense will be as he continues to be hampered by that injury, and as he continues to try and learn the team's offense in Week 5 of the NFL season. That, along with the return of Julian Edelman and uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski, makes him a potentially frustrating start 'em, sit 'em decision.

We'll keep this post updated with all the latest news prior to kickoff. For the latest on Rob Gronkowski's Thursday night status, check here. For more on banged-up WRs, like Davante Adams and Will Fuller, go here, for the latest on injured RBs, including Devonta Freeman and Joe Mixon, go here.

Is Josh Gordon playing in Week 5? Should you start or sit him?

UPDATED: Gordon is officially ACTIVE

This week, Gordon has logged three limited practices in a row, which seemingly indicates that he should be able to take the field on Thursday night against the Colts. However, hamstring injuries are tricky, as soft-tissue injuries tend to linger and can be aggravated at any point. For that reason, his status should be watched leading up to the game, as any minor setback could make him a surprise inactive for this week.

Of course, even if Gordon is to play, it's unclear how big of a role he'll have with the offense. Last week in his first action with the Patriots, Gordon only played 18-of-81 snaps. It's tough to expect him to step into a much bigger role in the offense -- especially with just three days off between games. Thus, his snap share may end up being similarly low, which would definitely cap his upside in Week 5.

Considering the talent level of Gordon, it's hard to recommend sitting him outright. He's the type of player that can make one explosive play or really take command of an offense. And considering that the Colts secondary will be without two top corners this week, Quincy Wilson and Kenny Moore, the outlook for the Patriots receivers is pretty solid -- Gordon included. So, essentially, if you need to fire him up as a WR3/FLEX play, he could be worth the risk. But if you have other solid options, it may be better to sit Gordon -- at least until he's able to earn a higher snap-share with the Patriots.

There is one other major aspect that could impact Gordon. If Rob Gronkowski misses the game due to an ankle injury he's dealing with, that would open up more targets in the offense, and one would imagine that Bill Belichick would try to get Gordon onto the field a bit more to serve as the No. 2 receiving option alongside Julian Edelman. That said, Gronk is seeming more likely to play at this point, so that would push Gordon back into the No. 3 receiver role for the Patriots squad.

Gordon's status bears monitoring in the lead-up to the game, but either way, have a solid backup option ready. The start/sit decision surrounding Gordon is really predicated on how good your receiving corps is. If you need his upside, start him. But if you have other comparable players from our WR rankings, it could be best to give Gordon one more week before inserting him into your starting lineup.