Fantasy Injury Updates: Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett impact Week 10 QB rankings

Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, and Jacoby Brissett are all trying to get back on the field to quarterback their teams in Week 10. Mahomes looks like a pretty sure thing at this point, and Ryan has some promise, too. Brissett is less certain, but fantasy football owners would surely like him back out there to play the Dolphins. All the pass-catchers for Kansas City, Atlanta, and Indianapolis would obviously get boosts if these guys are on the field, so plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance as we hunt for the latest injury updates.

(Update: Brissett was again practicing in the portion of Indy practice open to media on Thursday.)

Is Patrick Mahomes playing Week 10?

For the first time since injuring his right knee, Mahomes was a full participant in Chiefs practice on Wednesday. At this point, he's fully anticipated to start for Kansas City against the Titans on Sunday.

Mahomes' return is welcome for his fantasy owners, along with those who have Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Travis Kelce. An active Mahomes also could lead to a potential shootout that would boost Ryan Tannehill and his wideouts.

Matt Ryan injury update

Ryan (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice. He missed Week 8's game before Atlanta's bye. Matt Schaub started for Atlanta in Week 8 and had a strong statistical game. Ryan's limited action this early in the week suggests he should be good to go Sunday against the Saints.

The Saints' pass defense has been effective this year, but with six teams on bye, odds are you're playing Ryan if he's active. His return would boost Calvin Ridley into solid WR3 territory. You're playing Julio Jones and Austin Hooper regardless.

Will Jacoby Brissett play against the Dolphins?

The reports Tuesday indicated that Brissett (knee) wasn't sure if he'd practice this week, but the Colts QB participated in a limited fashion Wednesday, which has to be a good sign. He's dealing with a sprained MCL. Brian Hoyer would get the start against Miami if Brissett is out.

Because it's the Dolphins, there's a lot of fantasy intrigue here. Brissett is a back-end QB1 if he plays, while Hoyer is a decent DFS or two-QB option if he gets the start. Brissett being active would boost Zach Pascal into a near must-start receiver against the Dolphins, while Chester Rogers and the Indy TEs would become more playable, too.