Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Melvin Gordon playing Thursday night? (Updated)

Thursday night is a big night for the Chargers. They have a chance to win over the Chiefs and tie them atop the AFC West with just two weeks remaining in the season. It's also a big night for Melvin Gordon and his fantasy football owners. With the fantasy playoffs in full swing, Gordon is on the verge of returning from a two-game absence to be part of the Chargers' running back rotation once again. Gordon has been dealing with a knee injury, and it's uncertain if he will be able to hit the field in Week 15. The official active/inactive decision will likely come about 90 minutes before game time, but the wait for Gordon -- and whether Justin Jackson should factor into start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- will be one of the most agonizing for fantasy owners in recent weeks. If Gordon is active, it will be impossible not to start him in a solid matchup.

Throughout the day, we'll provide you with the latest news on Gordon's status and whether he will play. Check back in the lead up to kickoff to get an official answer. For the latest updates on Tyreek Hill, check here; for the latest on Spencer Ware, go here.

Is Melvin Gordon playing Thursday night?

UPDATE 4: Gordon is officially OUT.

UPDATE 3: According to Mike DiGiovanna, Gordon is unlikely to play tonight after not getting the news he was looking for during pregame warms.

UPDATE 2: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are promoting RB Troymaine Pope from their practice squad to the active roster. This is another bad sign for Gordon's availability, as they surely wouldn't have added Pope if they were certain that Gordon would play. It is now looking less and less likely that Gordon will be active in Week 15, but there remains a chance he could do enough before the game to get on the field.

UPDATE 1: ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that "it will be challenging" for Gordon to play tonight, though he did note that the team wouldn't make a decision until pregame warmups. Still, this is a net-negative for Gordon owners, so make sure that if you have Gordon, you have a strong backup option ready to switch into the lineup in short order.

Gordon is officially listed as "questionable" for Thursday night's game, according to the Chargers' injury report. Gordon did travel with the team to Kansas City, and it seems that he truly will be a game-time decision. While this doesn't give immediate clarity to Gordon owners, it is a positive development that he has yet to be declared "out" for the contest.

Gordon will have to perform well in pregame warmups to have a shot at playing. As important as the game against the Chiefs is for the Chargers in their quest for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they won't want to risk his long-term health ahead of a playoff run. If he can't perform at a high enough level in pregame, they will almost certainly elect to hold him out and give him the mini-bye to continue to get healthy.

That said, it is a good sign that the Chargers have yet to add another RB to their roster. As it stands, they only have two fully healthy players at the position (Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome) after Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) was declared "out" after suffering an injury late in the team's win over the Bengals last week. Teams usually have three players active at the position on game day, so that could be a sign of confidence that Gordon will be able to suit up. (UPDATE: The Chargers promoted Troymaine Pope from their practice squad on Thursday morning, so this is now a bad sign regarding Gordon's potential availability).

However, even if Gordon does play, there's no guarantee that he will shoulder a full workload. Jackson could end up splitting carries with Gordon to keep him fresh and to avoid aggravating his knee injury. That type of split could frustrate fantasy owners of both backs, as they would each become solid potential RB2s but would rely more on TDs to supplement their production.

Should Gordon miss the game, Jackson would be the man to start in the Los Angeles backfield. Newsome is the only other back on the roster, and while he may factor in a bit on a few touches, Jackson would probably see 20-plus carries if Gordon misses time. But if Gordon plays, Jackson's ceiling is decidedly lower.

As the game draws nearer, we'll continue to provide you with the latest updates about Gordon's health. Be sure you have a solid backup in place in case he doesn't play. Considering that it's an early week game, fantasy owners with Gordon this week will have an advantage regarding start/sit decisions because they'll know if Gordon is playing before all the Week 15 games starts.