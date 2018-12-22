Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Melvin Gordon playing Saturday night? (Updated)

It's been a long fantasy football playoffs for Melvin Gordon owners, as their star RB has been inactive the past three weeks. If you had Gordon and managed to make it to your championship game, congratulations -- especially because he'll be active in Week 16 for Saturday night's game against the Ravens. Gordon's knee injury has healed enough that he'll be back in the Chargers -- and fantasy owners' -- lineups, which will make your first start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week a little easier.

We'll provide you with the latest news on Gordon's status throughout the day. For the latest updates on Gordon's injured teammate Keenan Allen, go here.

Week 16 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Is Melvin Gordon playing Saturday night?

UPDATE: Gordon is officially ACTIVE.

Gordon (knee) got in full practices this week and isn't even listed on the Chargers' final injury report. Coach Anthony Lynn said of Gordon during the week that he "[doesn't] know that he's himself, but he's going to play".





WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Even a less-than-100-percent Gordon is a must-start for fantasy owners. With 1,255 total yards and 13 TDs in only 10 games this year, Gordon has been as good as any back when active. The Ravens allow the second-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs (14.03), and while Gordon hasn't faced a defense that tough this season, he has impressed against the two best units he's faced, going for 123 total yards and a score against Seattle (18th in FPPG allowed to RBs) and 156 total yards against Denver (19th).

Ultimately, Gordon's upside is too high to sit with fantasy titles on the line, and with Austin Ekeler (neck) out, Gordon should see plenty of work as a receiver even if running lanes are clogged up.