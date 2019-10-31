Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Matt Breida playing Thursday night? Is Raheem Mostert playing Thursday night? (Updated)

The 49ers' committee backfield is all over the injury report heading into Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals. Both Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are questionable. Tevin Coleman is coming off a four-TD game. Jeff Wilson Jr. was hurt Sunday but isn't on the report and could be pressed into heavy backup duty. In a solid matchup against Arizona in a run-heavy offense, the outcomes of the official active/inactive report have big fantasy start 'em, sit 'em implications, which is why we'll be here with updates all day.

Is Matt Breida playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Breida is officially ACTIVE.

Breida is questionable because of an ankle injury suffered just before halftime in last week's game. He didn't practice Tuesday and practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Tevin Coleman was the one who scored four touchdowns in Week 8, but it was Breida who had more carries at the time of his injury. This is still a relatively split backfield when everyone is healthy.

If Breida is out Thursday night, Coleman gets an even bigger upgrade than he already does against a mediocre Cardinals defense. You should already be starting Coleman, but if you have any doubts, a Breida absence should lock that in. If Breida plays, he's a FLEX option and a better one than Kenyan Drake on the other side of this matchup.

Is Raheem Mostert playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Mostert is officially ACTIVE.

Mostert sat out Tuesday's practice with a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday's practice. He, too, is questionable. His workload only is fantasy relevant if Breida is out but Mostert plays. If that was the case, you could probably expect between 10-12 touches for the explosive Mostert, enough to consider him a FLEX option.

If both Breida and Mostert sit out, Jeff Wilson Jr. will be Coleman's backup. That'd be more appealing if Coleman hadn't usurped the goal-line duties, but because of how Kyle Shanahan runs this offense, Wilson would probably get about 10 carries in a game San Francisco should control. If Wilson is the direct backup, he's a usable FLEX play if you were planning on playing Breida or Mostert.