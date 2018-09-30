Fantasy Injury Updates: Chris Carson, Matt Breida, Alfred Morris more affecting Week 4 RB rankings

We already know several key running backs are "out" for Week 4, including Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman, and of course Le'Veon Bell, but a bunch more are listed as "questionable" and threaten to disrupt fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em calls. Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Chris Carson, Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Marlon Mack, and Corey Clement are among the game-time decisions at RB that are shaking up the rankings and forcing fantasy owners to check for updates on the actives/inactives list well into the late afternoon.

As always, we have you covered with the latest news in this post, which will be updated throughout the day. Go here for the updates on "questionable" WRs, including Keenan Allen, Josh Gordon, and Golden Tate, and check here for the official status of Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski. For more fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy .

Week 4 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Is Leonard Fournette playing in Week 4?

UPDATE: Fournette is officially ACTIVE.

Fournette has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that the Jags star running back is expected to play this week against the Jets.

Working in Fournette's favor is that he was able to get in a full practice on Friday, and he tweeted that he'll " see y'all Sunday " on Saturday. He might see a few less carries than normal, but there's no reason to have Fournette on your bench this week. He's our No. 5 RB .

WEEK 4 DFS GPP LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

LeSean McCoy injury update

UPDATE: McCoy is officially ACTIVE.

A rib injury kept McCoy out of last week's game in Minnesota, but according to Schefter, he's expected to suit up this week in Green Bay.

McCoy was limited in practice throughout the week, but considering many were surprised he sat out last week, he should be a full go for this week's game. Buffalo's inconsistent offense is a worry, but as long as McCoy is starting, he should be in fantasy lineups, as he's a candidate for 20-plus touches in any given week. He's a solid RB2 in our rankings .

Story Continues

​WEEK 4 DFS CASH LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

Is Chris Carson playing in Week 4?

UPDATE: Carson is officially INACTIVE. Rashaad Penny makes for a good play.

Fresh off a 31-carry game, Carson popped up with a hip problem on this week's injury report, but despite the "questionable" tag, he's expected to be "fine" for Sunday's late-afternoon kickoff against the Cardinals.

Nothing is guaranteed, especially with coach Pete Carroll playing coy about Carson's status, but it looks like you can plug him into your lineups. Given that it is a late kickoff, it wouldn't hurt to have a backup ready just in case (Rashaad Penny being an obvious candidate), but with Arizona allowing the most fantasy points per game to RBs, Carson is a must-start if active. He's our No. 16 running back heading into Week 4.

MORE WEEK 4 DFS: Values | Stacks | Lineup Builder

Is Matt Breida playing in Week 4?

UPDATE: Breida is officially ACTIVE.

Like Carson, Breida (knee) is another late-afternoon "questionable" RB; also like Carson, he's expected to play .

The NFL's co-leader in rushing through three weeks, Breida went down with a scary-looking knee injury last week against the Chiefs, but he was able to return in the second half and finished with over 100 total yards. While his injury and the loss of QB Jimmy Garoppolo are worries heading into this week's game against the Chargers, Breida still looks like a solid RB2 .

MORE WEEK 4 FANTASY: How You'll Lose | Preview Podcast

Alfred Morris injury update

UPDATE: Morris is officially ACTIVE.

Breida's backfield mate is also "questionable" because of a knee injury, but Schefter reported Saturday night that Morris (knee) is expected to play .

Morris has been seeing roughly the same amount of carries as Breida, but he's produced less. We have him ranked as a flex this week because of his TD upside, but he's a fairly risky start, especially given the late-afternoon kickoff and the potential for a Chargers blowout.

​WEEK 4 NFL PICKS: Pick 'em pool advice | Survivor pool advice

Marlon Mack injury news

UPDATE 2: Mack is officially INACTIVE.

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Mack is not expected to play .

Once again, Mack (hamstring) got in a week of limited practice, and once again he's " questionable ".

Even if he's active against the Texans, you can't count on Mack to see more touches than Jordan Wilkins or even Nyheim Hines. Mack is still worth keeping around, but the Colts backfield is too much of a question mark right now to trust a chronically injured second or third wheel.

Corey Clement injury update

UPDATE: Clement is officially INACTIVE.

Clement (quad) is " questionable " for the second straight week, and he'll likely be a game-time decision against Tennessee.

With Jay Ajayi not even on the injury report, Clement isn't in line for a ton of touches (even with Darren Sproles out again). He's always a candidate for a good game in Philadelphia's high-powered offense, but he seems like an unnecessary risk this week.