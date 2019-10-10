Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Josh Gordon playing Thursday night? (Updated)

Josh Gordon is listed on the injury report as questionable heading into Thursday Night Football for Patriots vs. Giants with a knee injury. Gordon has practiced in limited fashion all week, so odds are he'll be good to go against a New York team without many of its top options. Fantasy football owners should be safe to start Gordon, although checking back after the official active/inactive report is released is a good idea.

Is Josh Gordon playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Gordon is officially ACTIVE.

Gordon (knee) was on the injury report last week through Thursday, but he was removed for the final report before the Patriots' Week 5 game. He's back on as a limited participant on the short week heading into Thursday night, but there haven't been any signs pointing to an inactive Gordon.

On Sunday against the Redskins, Gordon caught five-of-eight targets for 59 yards, seemingly not affected by the knee injury he dealt with throughout the week. Gordon's received at least seven targets in each of the past three weeks.

The Giants have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and their offense is without four major components for Thursday Night Football. That means New England should see a lot of the ball, and Gordon should get the opportunity to produce early and often.

Patriots' injury report

