Fantasy Injury Updates: James Conner, James White, Rex Burkhead impact Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

We've seen a lot of RB injury drama the past few weeks, but Week 9 provides us with relatively few worries, at least on Sunday. James Conner is "doubtful", so fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to suit up, but James White and Rex Burkhead are "questionable" heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Undoubtedly, fantasy owners will be looking for updates on those players before making key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so we'll have the latest news below.

Is James Conner playing Week 9?

UPDATE: Conner is officially OUT.

Conner (shoulder) missed practice all week and is listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Conner will miss Week 9 and possibly Week 10.

Barring a surprise recovery from Conner, Jaylen Samuels will start and handle most of Pittsburgh running back touches. He's a solid RB2, especially in PPR leagues. Trey Edmunds will serve as the change-of-pace back.

Is James White playing Sunday night?

UPDATE 2: White is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning White's injury is "very minor".

White (toe) is "questionable" for Sunday night's game against Baltimore despite not being on the injury report all week.

This is likely New England just playing injury report games, which it often does (see Edelman, Julian). For now, we expect White to suit up and be a solid RB2 in PPR leagues. If he is a surprise inactive, bump on Rex Burkhead or Brandon Bolden (if Burkhead is also out) in your rankings.

Rex Burkhead injury update

UPDATE: Burkhead is officially ACTIVE.

Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week, but after playing last week for the first time since Week 4, he seems likely to suit up against the Ravens despite his "questionable" tag.

Burkhead handled just four touches last week, so the only way he would worth fantasy consideration is if White was out.