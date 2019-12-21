Fantasy Injury Updates: Is Jameis Winston playing Saturday? (Updated)

Jameis Winston is dealing with the same throwing thumb injury as he was last week heading into Saturday's Buccaneers vs. Texans game. It didn't cause him problems last week, he likely propelled many fantasy football owners into their championship games. Is there any reason to worry about your QB start 'em, sit 'em decision in Week 16 if you have Winston? The official active/inactive report drops about 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, and we'll have updates through that time below.

Is Jameis Winston playing Saturday in Week 16?

UPDATE: Winston is officially ACTIVE.

Winston had no problem playing through the hairline fracture in his right thumb in Week 15, shredding the Lions for 458 passing yards and four touchdowns. Following a similar routine to last week, Winston didn't throw Tuesday and then was seen throwing tennis balls Wednesday. Assuming his progression is the same as last week, he'd be fine to play Saturday at 1 p.m. ET against Houston.

(Update: Winston's throwing a football on the third day of practice, just like last week. He's officially questionable for Saturday, but expect him to play.)

There have been no comments from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians that indicate otherwise. If Winston were to be out, Ryan Griffin would start in his place and fantasy owners would want to look elsewhere for a streaming option.

Assuming Winston plays, he's basically a must-start in the midst of a torrid finishing stretch to the season. The Texans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. You shouldn't be too concerned about the absence of Mike Evans (hamstring) and probable absence of Chris Godwin (hamstring). Winston threw three of his touchdowns last week to Breshad Perriman, and he'll have SPARQ testing phenom Justin Watson, along with his two tight ends, to sling the ball down the field to Saturday.