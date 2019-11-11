Fantasy Injury Updates: Is George Kittle playing Monday night? (Updated)

San Francisco tight end George Kittle heads into Monday Night Football listed as doubtful. He was injured last Thursday night and played sporadically the remainder of the game, but apparently his knee injury could hold him out of action against the Seahawks. An inactive Kittle would mean more work for TE Ross Dwelley, a potential fantasy sleeper if he gets the start.

The official active/inactive report drops about 6:50 p.m. ET, and we'll have updates through that time here and on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Is George Kittle playing Monday night?

UPDATE: Kittle is officially OUT.

Kittle didn't practice all week, so his knee obviously got worse after he was able to play on it and finish out Week 9. An official listing of doubtful almost always leads to a player being out. If Kittle were active, it would probably be only for a very limited number of snaps on third downs or in the red zone, and that wouldn't be enough reason to play him in fantasy.

The most likely scenario is that Kittle is out and Dwelley starts. Dwelley had four catches for 29 yards in Week 9 as he played a bigger role with Kittle dinged up, and he'd step into a lot of the same receiving usage as Kittle. Dwelley obviously isn't as talented as Kittle, but he could see six-plus targets in what is a high-volume role in San Francisco.

If you forgot to plan for Kittle's probable absence, Dwelley is your best bet to pick up and fill in. If someone else already snagged Dwelley, you can pick up Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister. And if he's somehow owned, too, you'll be forced to choose between backup tight ends Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo.





