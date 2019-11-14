Fantasy Injury Updates: Emmanuel Sanders, Adam Thielen, Amari Cooper, more impact Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Wide receiver continues to be the NFL's most injury-laden position in 2019, as the length of this pre-Week 11 injury update list shows. It's certainly made our WR rankings a bit of a mess. This week, we're keeping track of Emmanuel Sanders, Adam Thielen, Amari Cooper, Will Fuller V, T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Alshon Jeffery, Demaryius Thomas, and Robby Anderson. They're all at varying degrees of health, and Funchess is eligible to return from Injured Reserve, further causing start 'em, sit 'em headaches. We have latest updates below.

For news on banged-up QBs Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett, click here; for updates on injured TEs George Kittle, Jack Doyle, and Gerald Everett, go here; for the latest on ailing RBs David Johnson, David Montgomery, Jordan Howard, and more, click here. Follow us at @SN_Fantasy for more news and updates.

WEEK 11 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will Emmanuel Sanders play Week 11?

After exiting Monday Night Football with a ribs injury, Sanders missed San Francisco's Wednesday practice. Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier in the week that Sanders will probably be a true game-time decision Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. ET meeting with the Cardinals.

Sanders' absence would boost Deebo Samuel into very playable fantasy territory. The rookie had eight catches for 112 yards on Monday night, benefitting from Sanders' absence. If Sanders plays, he should be in fantasy lineups and Deebo would be no more than a FLEX play.

MORE WEEK 11:

Waiver wire | FAAB planner | Trade values | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff SOS



When will Adam Thielen play again?

Story continues

Thielen (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's or Thursday's practice, instead doing resistence work with trainers off to the side. Minesota plays the Broncos in Week 11 before a Week 12 bye.

At this point, it'd be odd to see Thielen return before the Vikings' bye. Based on his recovery, he should be ready to go full throttle in Week 13.

WEEK 11 DFS LINEUPS:

Y! cash | Y! GPP | DK cash | DK GPP | FD cash | FD GPP



Amari Cooper injury news

Cooper (knee, ankle) was held out of Dallas' practice Wednesday. It's not the first time this season he's missed practice, and he's yet to miss a game. The Cowboys play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Detroit.

You never like to see the double injury on the injury report, but Cooper has dealt with these injuries at various points this season and been fine. Unless we see him miss practice Friday, there's probably nothing to worry about for one of fantasy's best WRs, especially in this favorable matchup.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Will Fuller V injury update

Fuller was a limited participant in the Texans' practice Wednesday. He hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in Week 7. Fuller's return would shift Kenny Stills down the WR pecking order in Houston.

As long as Fuller gets one full practice in before the end of the week, it should be safe to count on him for Sunday in a matchup with a beatable Ravens defense, which is why he was among our Week 11 sleepers.

MORE WEEK 11 DFS: Values | Stacks | Lineup Builder

T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess injury status

Hilton sat out Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with his calf injury. Funchess (collarbone), on the other hand, practiced for Indianapolis on Wednesday and is eligible to return from Injured Reserve and play this week. Funchess is not likely to suit up in Week 11, according to CBS4 Sports' Mike Chappell.

A Funchess return with Hilton still out would muddy the waters on the fantasy utility of Zach Pascal, who's been the unquestioned No. 1 WR with Hilton on the shelf. Funchess probably would just play opposite Pascal but potentially funnel some targets away from him. Indy TE Jack Doyle is also a question mark for Sunday, but it looks like Jacoby Brissett will be back.

Alshon Jeffery Week 11 status

Jeffery didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Eagles' Week 9 game ahead of their bye. Doug Pederson referred to Jeffery as day-to-day, and Jeffery missed Thursday's practice, too. The Eagles play at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday against the Patriots.

We would've already advised avoiding Jeffery in this one, and this just adds to that. Philadelphia will probably have to force feed Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert to have any chance of moving the ball against New England, and Carson Wentz's shaky stock for Week 11 is now worse. If Jeffery is out, Philadelphia will probably continue to feature Nelson Agholor in the slot with Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside on the outside in three-WR sets.

Demaryius Thomas, Robby Anderson injury news

Thomas and Anderson were both limited in the Jets' practice Wednesday. New York travels to Washington to take on a subpar Redskins defense in Week 11.

Thomas caught six balls for 84 yards against the Giants in Week 10, while Anderson was an afterthought. If the Jets can't protect Sam Darnold, he doesn't have time to look downfield for Anderson. The Jets should score points against Washington, and Thomas is probably the slightly preferred FLEX option in a good matchup.