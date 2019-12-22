Fantasy Injury Updates: Derrick Henry, Alexander Mattison, Jordan Howard, more RBs affect Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Dalvin Cook for their fantasy championship games, and now Derrick Henry is trending toward being out, too. We won't know for sure on Henry until a game-time decision is made, and that's likely true of Alexander Mattison on Monday night, as well. We do know that Kerryon Johnson will return and Jordan Howard is once again highly unlikely to play, but you can't finalize your Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em decisions until the official active/inactive reports are released. Fortunately, you'll be able to find the latest injury updates below.

Is Derrick Henry playing Week 16?

UPDATE 2: Henry is officially OUT.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Henry is not expected to play.

Henry (hamstring) wasn't on the Titans original injury report after getting in a full practice on Friday, but he was downgraded to "questionable" on Saturday, which has many thinking he won't play against the Saints. It doesn't help that Tennessee promoted a running back from their practice squad on Saturday, too.

If Henry is active, it will be tough to sit him, but he could see a significantly reduced workload against one of the league's top run defenses. This situation is a total mess, and it might be easiest if Henry is just declared inactive. If that happens, Dion Lewis will likely handle the bulk of the RB touches, and while he would still have value in PPR leagues, he would barely be a FLEX in standard leagues given the matchup.

Is Alexander Mattison playing Monday night?

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested Sunday morning that Mattison is unlikely to play this week.

Mattison (ankle) missed last week's game and didn't do anything in practice all week except for participating in individual drills on Saturday, but he's still listed as "questionable" for Monday night's game against Green Bay.

With Dalvin Cook (shoulder) already ruled out, Mattison would be in line to handle the bulk of the carries in a highly favorable matchup. However, it seems unlikely he will play -- or at least play a significant role -- given his lack of practice time the past two weeks. If that's the case, Mike Boone would function as the lead back and have RB2 potential. The Monday night factor is the killer here, whether you own Mattison or Boone. At this point, Mattison definitely shouldn't be counted on. Boone should at least see 10-plus touches even if Mattison is active, so you can hold out for him as a FLEX if you really don't like your other matchups.

Jordan Howard injury update

UPDATE 2: Howard is officially OUT.

UPDATE: ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning that Howard is not expected to play in Week 16.

Howard (shoulder) still hasn't been cleared for contact (as far as we know), so his "questionable" tag for Sunday's late-afternoon game against the Cowboys doesn't really mean much. He's likely to miss his sixth straight game.

Miles Sanders will once again function as Philadelphia's lead runner, with Boston Scott working in as a change-of-pace back. Sanders is an RB2 and Scott has some FLEX value in PPR leagues.

Is Kerryon Johnson playing Week 16?

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Johnson might not start but will see a "full share of carries along with Bo Scarbrough" in Week 16.

Johnson (knee) has been activated from IR and will play Sunday against the Broncos. Lions coach Matt Patricia has already said the team will be "smart" with how they use Johnson, which would seem to indicate that he'll only see around 10-12 carries.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 7, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was a little rusty. It's not an easy matchup either, so Johnson is nothing more than a TD-dependent FLEX in standard leagues.