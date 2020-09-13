Fantasy Injury Updates: Is David Montgomery playing Week 1?

The Eagles did fantasy football owners a favor by announcing well in advance of kickoff that Miles Sanders (hamstring) would miss Week 1. That leaves only one running back of significant consequence, Chicago's David Montgomery, "questionable" for the opening week of the season. Given the Bears' lack of other viable RBs, Montgomery's injury status has major ramifications in fantasy leagues, and his owners (as well as Tarik Cohen owners) will undoubtedly be checking for updates right up until kickoff.

Below, we'll be keeping track of the latest news until the official active/inactive report is released at around 11:35 a.m. ET, so check back for updates. For updates on banged-up WRs Mike Evans, Kenny Golladay, Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, and more, click here; for the Week 1 weather report, go here. For all the latest fantasy injury news and updates, check back here and on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

For all the latest fantasy injury news and updates, check back here and on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Is David Montgomery playing Week 1?

Montgomery was feared to be a lost cause for the first couple weeks of the season after straining his groin in practice on Aug. 26. However, after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, it's looking like the dynamic second-year back is trending toward playing in Week 1 against Detroit.

There are still plenty of questions surrounding his workload and overall health, but if Montgomery is active, it will be tough to keep him on fantasy benches given his matchup against a Lions' defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to RBs last year. Detroit made some improvements to its defensive line in the offseason, but this is still the type of defense Montgomery should fair well against with decent volume. Last year, he posted 135 rushing yards (33 carries), 12 receiving yards, and a score in two games against Detroit.

Even if Montgomery is active, Tarik Cohen should see some extra snaps and touches. He's much more valuable in PPR leagues, but he has some appeal as a flex in standard leagues, too. If Montgomery is out, Cohen is almost a must-play in standard leagues, with Ryan Nall and Cordarrelle Patterson still best left on fantasy benches despite the extra work they project to get.