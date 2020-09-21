Fantasy Injury Updates: Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Jimmy Garoppolo, more impact Week 3 waiver wire pickups

Sunday felt as full of injuries as any NFL gameday in a long time, and that means fantasy football owners across the country will be scrambling for their Week 3 preparations, both on the waiver wire and in start-sit decisions. WRs are banged up, including Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Sterling Shepard, Sammy Watkins and Breshad Perriman, and a few notable passers didn't finish Sunday's games, either, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock, while Tyrod Taylor didn't even start. We have the latest updates on each of those injuries below.

For information on banged-up RBs, including Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, and Cam Akers, click here.

Davante Adams injury update

Adams departed Sunday's game twice. First, he had his ankle rolled up on and headed out for a bit before returning. Then, he exited the game with a hamstring injury. Adams was never ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game, but he didn't come back in. The Packers play on Sunday Night Football against the Saints in Week 3.

We'll learn more as the week goes on. It's encouraging that he wasn't ruled fully out Sunday despite him not coming back in the game. An Adams absence would elevate Marquez Valdes-Scantling toward WR3 territory and make Allen Lazard a solid flex play. Both should be rostered in most leagues at this point regardless of Adams' health.

Courtland Sutton injury news

UPDATE: The knee injury suffered by Sutton on Sunday could be serious, according to NFL Network. In a follow-up tweet, Ian Rapoport mentioned the possibility of a season-ending injury.

Sutton was questionable for Sunday's game with an AC joint injury in his shoulder before being active and catching three passes for 66 yards. Sutton left the game in the third quarter with what was initially reported as cramping but later had added a knee injury component. Sutton didn't make it back into the game. Sutton is scheduled for a Monday MRI, while 9News in Denver is reporting Sutton's injury "could be significant."

The Broncos already look like they'll be without QB Drew Lock for a few weeks, so Sutton sees a decline in value even if he's healthy enough to play with Jeff Driskel. Week 1 showed us that it's really only Jerry Jeudy who's a viable fantasy option in this offense if Sutton's out, although KJ Hamler made his NFL debut Sunday and has big-play upside in deeper PPR leagues, especially if Sutton is out.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo play Week 3?

Garoppolo sprained his right ankle very early in Sunday's game but played all the way until halftime while carving up the Jets' defense. Garoppolo was ruled out immediately following the half, though, suggesting his examination at the break didn't go well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo sustained a high-ankle sprain.

A high-ankle sprain usually keeps players out for multiple weeks. A Garoppolo absence means a big step down for the entire San Francisco offense, as Nick Mullens would take over. Mullens threw 13 TDs and 10 interceptions in his 2019 action and isn't worth a waiver claim outside of deep two-QB leagues. Better pickups for Garoppolo owners would include Gardner Minshew and Justin Herbert (if Tyrod Taylor is still out).

Drew Lock injury update

Lock landed heavily on his right shoulder during Sunday's game, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lock will miss between two and six weeks with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Jeff Driskel replaced Lock and completed 18-of-34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while being intercepted once and running twice for five yards.

Driskel is a more appealing add than Mullens, although not by much. He's shown some rushing ability in the past, including averaging 50.1 yards per game across three 2018 starts, but it's not clear whether Denver's offense will incorporate such plays for Driskel. A Week 3 matchup with a stout Buccaneers defense means you're probably better off trusting Minshew or Philip Rivers off the waiver wire.

