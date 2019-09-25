Fantasy Injury Updates: Damien Williams, Aaron Jones, Devin Singletary affecting Week 4 waiver pickups

Just as with last week, the Week 4 running back rankings will be influenced heavily by which Chiefs RBs are healthy. Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy are both question marks, while owners looking at Darrel Williams on the waiver wire want to know what's happening. The same is true of Buffalo's backfield, where Devin Singletary is working to get healthy, and in Seattle, where Rashaad Penny might have a job to take. There's a short turnaround for Aaron Jones looking to get healthy for Thursday Night Football, and Tevin Coleman could be back earlier than expected. Fantasy football owners need the latest updates on all these guys before filing their waiver claims, and we're here to help.

Will Damien Williams play Week 4?

Williams missed out on the Chiefs' Week 3 win because of a knee injury. He'd been ruled out Friday, suggesting he wasn't all that close to being active. Inside Injuries, a Twitter account which deals with analyzing injuries like this, suggests Williams could be dealing with a bone bruise, which would mean his return could depend mostly on pain tolerance.

His injury sounds more like a bone bruise than just a knee contusion (which would be more on the surface.) If it's a mild bone bruise the recovery time is 2-3 weeks. If it's a more serious bone bruise it can be 5+ weeks, but I don't think that's the case here. — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) September 23, 2019

LeSean McCoy missed the conclusion of Sunday's game, too, after aggravating his ankle injury. This is a backfield that will be good for fantasy owners, but the question remains which RB will be healthy. Darrel Williams stands the most to gain after leading the backfield in snaps and yardage in Week 3. He should be a waiver-wire pickup this week as McCoy/Damien Williams insurance.

Will Aaron Jones play Thursday night?

Although the Packers didn't practice Monday, they listed Jones as a limited participant on the injury report they're required to submit due to a shoulder injury. Green Bay plays on Thursday Night Football this week, so Jones' status in the next two days is worth watching.

Jones was out-touched and out-snapped by Jamaal Williams on Sunday. The Packers' lead rusher salvaged his day with two scores, but this has already been more of a timeshare than fantasy owners would like. A matchup with a strong Eagles' defensive front on Thursday night doesn't look overly promising for a dinged-up Jones, though it's worth noting that Williams was also listed as a limited participant on the Monday practice report.

Devin Singletary injury update

Sean McDermott said Monday that the Bills injured players besides Harrison Phillips are "moving in a positive direction." Singletary missed practice all last week with a hamstring injury before being ruled out Friday, leaving Frank Gore as the main Buffalo running back.

A Week 4 matchup with the Patriots isn't super enticing for any Buffalo rusher, but Singletary has FLEX value if he's healthy because of his big-play upside. We'll have to see if Singletary can get back out on the practice field this week to have a better idea of his status.

When will Tevin Coleman be back?

Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that he "thinks" Coleman, who's been out since injuring his ankle in Week 1, will be able to return to practice next week, ahead of the 49ers' Week 5 game. San Francisco is on a bye for Week 4.

The 49ers have been relying on a three-headed committee of Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. with Coleman out. His return will muddy the waters even further in this crowded RB room, but San Francisco has shown it can run efficiently with whoever gets the ball. Coleman should be on fantasy benches until we see how the snaps and touches break down.

Rashaad Penny injury news

Penny sustained a hamstring injury in the Seahawks' Friday walkthrough, so he wasn't able to recover in time to play Sunday. Chris Carson was outsnapped by CJ Prosise in the Seattle loss as Carson continues to have fumbling issues.

This is a situation worth watching. It doesn't seem like it will take much for Carson to be surpassed because of his lack of ball security, though coach Pete Carroll did give him a "vote of confidence" on Monday. Penny is a good pass-catcher who would be a potential RB2 as Seattle's starter, a shift that could begin to happen as soon as Week 4 if he gets healthy.