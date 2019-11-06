Fantasy Injury Updates: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, James Conner impact Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls

A few top running backs look likely to make their return from injury in Week 10. Both Alvin Kamara and David Johnson likely return to the field and reclaim top 10 spots in our Week 10 RB rankings. Pittsburgh doesn't look to have as promising a situation with James Conner and may be forced to work with the committee of Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds once again in Week 10, making them both potential sleepers against the Rams.

Will Alvin Kamara play Week 10?

The expectation before New Orleans' Week 9 bye was that Kamara (ankle) would return in Week 10. He missed the two games before the bye, allowing Latavius Murray to dominate work in the Saints' backfield. New Orleans hosts Atlanta's weak defense in Week 10.

The Falcons are a great matchup, and you'd obviously start Kamara if he's back. Murray would be a fantasy starter as an RB2 if Kamara missed another game, and he still could have some FLEX value during this six-team bye.

David Johnson, Chase Edmonds injury updates

Kliff Kingsbury said after Arizona's Thursday night game in Week 9 that he expects Johnson (ankle, back) to play in Week 10. He'd said prior to the game that he still expected Chase Edmonds to miss "a few weeks" more. They join a backfield with newly acquired Kenyan Drake, who topped 100 yards in his Cardinals debut.

(Update: David Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that he'll play Sunday.)

Johnson should reclaim his starting role, but his workload could be cut into by Drake. Once all three backs are healthy, it's safe to assume one will miss out on action altogether while another will be a change-of-pace back to the starter Johnson. This Sunday, Arizona plays Tampa Bay, which has a much worse pass defense than run defense, so expect a heavy dose of RB receptions.

James Conner injury news

Adam Schefter reported before Week 9 that Conner (shoulder) would be "in jeopardy" of missing Pittsburgh's Week 10 matchup with the Rams. Jaylen Samuels caught 13 passes with Conner out in Week 9, while Trey Edmunds rushed 12 times for 73 yards.

The Steelers play in the late afternoon time slot Sunday, so if you can back up Conner with either Samuels or Edmunds, that might be the wise move. Samuels is a definite PPR star if Conner is out, while both he and Edmunds could start in standard leagues in a pinch.