Fantasy Injury Updates: Adam Thielen, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson, more affect Week 9 WR rankings

Another week, another injury update about Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson, and A.J. Green. Don't blame us. If they'd just get back on the field, we could start writing more fun things about them. In that vein, it looks like both Adam Thielen and Marquise Brown will return in Week 9 to bolster our fantasy WR rankings. There also could be changes coming if the NFL trade deadline sees a Green move, which isn't out of the realm of possibility. We'll break it all down below.

Will Adam Thielen play Week 9?

Thielen (hamstring) was optimistic he'd play last Thursday night before the Vikings ruled him out. With a 10-day layoff between games, we'd expect Thielen to be in good shape to make a Week 9 return in Kansas City. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said as much after Minnesota's Week 8 game, saying he expects Thielen back for Week 9.

Thielen's return makes Olabisi Johnson waiver wire fodder once again. The Chiefs are one of the more vulnerable pass defenses in the league, so both Thielen and Stefon Diggs will be strong WR2 plays in Week 9.

Davante Adams injury update

Adams hasn't played since his Week 4 turf toe injury, and after his status reportedly went up to game time in Week 8. He's shaping up to be a true questionable in Week 9 against the Chargers.

Allen Lazard led Packers' receivers in snaps for the second-straight week in Week 8, and if Adams is out again, Lazard will probably follow that trend. The Packers' WRs have a great matchup, but it's tough to anticipate who will shine (other than Adams) in a very committee-level passing game.

DeSean Jackson injury update

Doug Pederson told reporters that Jackson will return to practice this week. He hasn't played since exiting the Eagles' Week 2 game on the first drive because of an abdominal injury, and Pederson has spoken positively about his status multiple weeks in a row with no tangible changes in Jackson's weekly outlook.

Until we see Jackson back on the practice field, it's hard to trust Pederson's musings at this point. Once Jackson is back, though, he's a boom-or-bust WR2 with his deep-ball connection with Carson Wentz. Philadelphia has a tough matchup with the Bears in Week 9.

Is Marquise Brown playing Week 9?

John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Brown is on track to suit up in Week 9 against the vaunted Patriots defense. Brown hasn't played since Week 5 due to an ankle injury. He'd likely get a heavy dose of star cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Sunday night.

We might stay away from Brown if possible this week regardless because when you combine a likely Sunday night questionable tag with this tough matchup, there might be safer options on your roster. As we've seen with Brown, though, all it takes is one big play to make his week.

A.J. Green trade/injury update

NFL Network has reported that Green, who has missed the whole season with an ankle injury, expects to return after Cincinnati's bye in Week 10. That assumes that Green isn't moved before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Green is still, we assume, a starting fantasy WR upon his return. We'll have to see whose playing time he eats into the most. Auden Tate seems like the likeliest to fall off with Green back, but we'll have to wait and see on that point.