Fantasy Injury Update: Is Kyler Murray playing in Week 13?

Kyler Murray didn't miss any portion of practice all week, but he was a late add to the injury report on Friday because of a hamstring injury. Fantasy football owners are wondering if he's going to play in Sunday's late-afternoon game against the Rams or if they should look elsewhere at various positions. We'll have the latest updates ahead of the official active/inactive report below so you can finalize your Week 13 NFL DFS picks and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

For updates on Zach Ertz, click here; for news on banged-up WRs and RBs, including Adam Thielen, Matt Breida, and Julien Edleman, go here; and for the Week 13 weather report

WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Scroll to continue with content Ad

, click here. Follow us for more news and updates on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Is Kyler Murray playing in Week 13?

UPDATE 2: Murray is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE 1: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Murray is expected to play.

Murray's "questionable" status is a minor mystery, as he didn't even miss practice on Friday. The Cardinals wouldn't list him as "questionable" for no reason, though, so fantasy owners have to take this seriously up until the official injury report is released about 90 minutes prior the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Week 13 weather report

WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Murray is our No. 19 QB this week, so you probably shouldn't be starting him in single-QB leagues unless you're in a bind. That said, he's likely in DFS and two-QB lineups, and his receivers -- mainly Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk -- could be in a lot of fantasy lineups.

Story continues

Murray has started every game this year, barely yielding any snaps to backup Brett Hundley. It's tough to say how Arizona's offense would operate with Hundley under center, but it likely would be a little less potent. Considering it's not very potent to begin with, that spells trouble for all parties. Hundley would be an interesting DFS tournament option given his rushing ability, but you don't want him or his receivers in your standard fantasy lineups.