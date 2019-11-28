Fantasy Injury Update: Is Julio Jones playing on Thursday night? (Updated)

Julio Jones has spent a lot of the season missing early-week practices, but being listed as DNP on both Monday and Tuesday has the star WR's status in doubt for Falcons vs. Saints on Thursday night. Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him listed as "questionable" on the official injury report. A Jones absence would mean more work for Calvin Ridley and sleeper Russell Gage and would certainly affect Week 13 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We'll have updates throughout the day below.

The official active/inactive report should come out about 6:50 p.m. ET. For injury updates on Jeff Driskel, click here; for news on T.J. Hockenson, go here.

Is Julio Jones playing on Thanksgiving?

UPDATE: Jones is officially OUT.

Jones already was the third-most snapped Falcons' receiver in Week 12, suggesting that the injury had been bothering him and prevented him from playing his usual allotment of snaps. If Atlanta decides to play Jones, he may be limited to about two-thirds of the plays again, which limits his fantasy value slightly. Even being shadowed by Marshon Lattimore, you can't sit Jones if he plays.

The bigger winners here would come if Jones is out. Calvin Ridley (although he'd get the Lattimore treatment) would basically be assured double-digit targets, and that's likely true for possession receiver Russell Gage, as well. Both would become great DFS plays, Ridley would be a near must-start in season-long leagues, and Gage would be a strong WR3/FLEX play in PPR formats, at least.

Matt Ryan's value would take a hit if Jones is out. Ryan hasn't been as good since his stat-padding start to the season, and a Jones absence against a pretty strong defense could be enough to sit him (especially with Austin Hooper out, too).