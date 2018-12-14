Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Under-the-radar names to consider

Often overlooked on a powerful Maple Leafs attack, veteran Patrick Marleau is still providing fantasy value. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Avalanche are rolling while the Sabres have hit a wall. Hope is high in Hockeytown, but supporters in the Gateway City are frustrated. Vegas is golden again, and New Jersey has recently been seeing red. It wasn’t long ago when the Blackhawks and Kings were dominating the Cup chase, but both now occupy bottom-league positions.

Like the NHL teams, fantasy fates can fluctuate considerably within a short time. The key is to recognize trends before they happen and adjust as necessary. Naturally, you can’t predict injuries but action should be taken if a player’s form looks to be regressing or if someone else could steal his spot.

Here are a few suggestions of those who are/should be performing well but are not as popular in certain leagues:

(Yahoo ownership rates/stats as of Dec. 13.)

FORWARDS

Nico Hischier, NJ (42 percent)

The 2017 draft’s No. 1 pick is ahead of last year’s 52-point pace, yet is still owned in less than half of Yahoo leagues. While center is deep and the Devils are struggling, it’s hard to resist a first-liner with 19 points. The Swiss star has registered a point in five of his last six games while logging 3:29 on the power play over that span. Although Hischier’s last PPP came on Nov. 1, the remainder of his scoring stats should qualify for a spot on your roster.

Patrick Marleau, TOR (41 percent)

Marleau may be 39, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing. He’s obviously not contributing as much as his peak San Jose days, but there’s plenty of opportunities among Toronto’s top three trios. In his last eight, Marleau has picked up six points — including three on the power play — while firing 23 shots on net. Not bad for someone who’s been around long enough to remember the last time Brent Burns shaved.

Anthony Cirelli, TB (3 percent)

Like Marleau, Cirelli benefits from playing on a potent attacking side. Even though the 21-year old doesn’t participate on the man advantage, he does center Tampa Bay’s third line between J.T. Miller and Alex Killorn. Cirelli has impressed in his first full campaign by potting four goals in his last three appearances. He probably won’t be able to climb the Bolts’ depth chart barring injury or position shift, but the chances should increase as the season progresses.

Mathieu Perreault, WPG (3 percent)

Another forward on a talent-laden frontline, Perreault has averaged more than 40 points the previous four years of his Winnipeg tenure, including double-digit power-play point performances in each. In the first 20 games this season, he only tallied four points with nothing coming via special teams. But in the next 10, Perreault stabilized his fantasy value with a goal and six assists that included three PPPs.

Ryan Donato, BOS (3 percent)

Following a promising debut, Donato was supposed to shine coming into camp. Unfortunately, the former Harvard standout struggled. He was first demoted to the fourth unit and then ended up in the AHL. But Donato earned his way back to the bigs after a successful nine-point/10-game shift in Providence. And in his last six with the Bruins, the 2018 Olympian has chipped in with two goals and two assists while skating almost three power-play minutes per game.

Tyler Toffoli, LA (28 percent)

Toffoli, like the Kings, have fallen significantly short of expectations. The Scarborough native may mostly be remembered for earning a ring as a rookie, but he’s also posted point totals of 49, 58 and 47 in his three full seasons. Toffoli has gone off the mark with 13 in 32 appearances this year, but he’s been active by directing 81 shots on goal — including 26 over the last six. While L.A. doesn’t display any real signs of changing course, at least there’s hope for hard-working underperformers like Toffoli.

Justin Abdelkader, DET (4 percent)

From Muskegon to East Lansing to Detroit, Abdelkader has enjoyed the full Michigan experience. His college resume showed an excellent scorer who wasn’t afraid to mix it up. The offensive output with the Wings has generally come in spurts, but he’s always been reliable when it comes to toughness. Moving to a line with Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist has obviously rubbed off on Abdelkader, who was struck for four points, 11 PIM and 16 hits in seven matchups.

Brett Connolly, WAS (4 percent)

After six previous disappointing NHL attempts, this could be the season where Connolly finally earns his 2010 sixth-pick status. The big winger has clicked with Lars Eller, with the duo complementing each other on even strength and the power play. While Connolly has only totaled two points while up a man, he’s recorded 19 overall, including eight over his last eight contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Darnell Nurse, EDM (40 percent)

Oscar Klefbom left Tuesday’s game with a hand injury and is reportedly out a while, so Nurse will be counted upon to shoulder a larger attacking role. The seventh selection of 2013 finished the night with a power-play goal, an assist, six shots and more than 30 minutes of ice time. And even if Nurse doesn’t remain on Edmonton’s top man-advantage unit, he’ll add enough responsibility during Klefbom’s absence to give your side a blueline boost.

Duncan Keith, CHI (49 percent)

It’s not often you’ll find a two-time Norris Trophy winner widely available on waivers, but that’s the case when the Blackhawks are having trouble putting the puck in the net. Even at 35, Keith remains a workhorse. The 14 assists look respectable, though his power-play numbers have been reduced significantly. And thanks to two game misconducts, the veteran — at 50 PIM — has already exceeded his total from the last two seasons COMBINED. Don’t expect Keith to prolong his bad-boy behavior, but the points should flow at a decent rate.

Tyler Myers, WPG (20 percent)

At 6-foot-8, Myers has been known to intimidate opponents with his size and cannon shot. He’s also experienced the misfortune of succumbing to a couple long-term injuries, but has been able to rebound after returning. After accumulating 36 points last year — 17 on the power play— things looked to be headed back in Myers’ favor. Unfortunately, the first 28 games only produced a goal and three assists. But that total doubled because of consecutive two-point efforts, which landed Myers his first two PPAs.

Michal Kempny, WAS (15 percent)

When it comes to which second-tier Washington D-man to grab, Matt Niskanen comes in as the conservative choice. Kempny, however, should serve as your ultimate selection. The Czech blueliner never delivered during his brief Chicago stint, and the start to the current campaign appeared to follow this trend. But over his last 11 games, Kempny has posted two goals, six goals, 22 shots and 30 blocked shots while going plus-15.

GOALTENDERS

Since I don’t want to repeat anyone in this column for at least the first half of the season, this week’s picks between the pipes involve those who might not be doing great lately, but their teams’ other option isn’t faring well either.

Philipp Grubauer, COL (33 percent)

There’s a reason the Avs acquired Grubauer this summer, and it wasn’t for his cool-sounding surname. The German netminder succeeded in unseating Braden Holtby on a couple occasions, but the incumbent ultimately took the Caps to the Cup. Semyon Varlamov had starred until his last three appearances, where he allowed six against Pittsburgh and then got pulled in the next two. Grubauer relieved the Russian both times and didn’t fare much better, but maybe his 7-2 record will be enough to slip him in for a couple starts.

Cory Schneider, NJ (33 percent)

0-5-1, 4.29 GAA, .862 save percentage. Hardly the numbers you’d want from an NHL goalie. So why am I endorsing Schneider? The short answer is that Keith Kinkaid has fallen into a slump, with only one victory from his last seven to go with a 4.12 GAA and .874 save percentage. Even though Schneider hasn’t won in almost a year thanks to some physical setbacks, perhaps the coaches will return to the veteran to try to turn their season around.

Players to consider from past columns: Tyler Johnson, Alex Galchenyuk, Nick Schmaltz, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Gustav Nyquist, Dustin Brown, Mika Zibanejad, Mikael Backlund, David Perron, David Krejci, Ondrej Palat, Brady Tkachuk, Travis Konecny, Kevin Fiala, Sam Reinhart, Cody Eakin, Brock Nelson, Alex Tuch, Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Strome, Kevin Labanc, Ryan Dzingel, Andrew Shaw, Kevin Hayes, Carl Soderberg, Alexander Edler, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Samuel Girard, Shea Theodore, Neal Pionk, Brandon Montour, Colin Miller, Mike Green, Damon Severson, Hampus Lindholm, Mikko Koskinen, Adin Hill, Craig Anderson, Jimmy Howard, David Rittich.

