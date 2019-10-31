Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Better results are on the horizon for these underrated players

Special to Yahoo Sports

Fantasy hockey doesn't have to be scary. An injury or two won't be the death of your team. And if you properly use the right "tricks" in daily/weekly activity, then you should earn the right "treats" throughout the season. But make sure to check before making any moves, because the devil's in the details.

Check out our latest offerings to keep you out of the cellar. These players won't make you scream, but they possess the potential to become monsters when it comes to production.

FORWARDS

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers (42 percent rostered)

Things didn't start off promising for van Riemsdyk as he went scoreless in the first seven games, though a turnaround appeared imminent as he had fired 35 shots on net during that span. The two-time 30-goal scorer would fulfill that promise with three goals and three assists in his next three. The original slump left van Riemsdyk available in more leagues, so you shouldn't hesitate to pick up a player who features on the Flyers' top even-strength and power-play units.

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens (37 percent)

Speaking of talented power forwards, Armia has already broken out for six goals through his first 10 contests — including three on the man-advantage. In addition to eight points, the 2011 first-round selection has also recorded 28 shots and 28 hits. He's enhanced his resume by skating about 17 minutes a night, with 2:38 of those while up a man. Armia obviously won't be able to maintain a 21.4 shooting percentage, but he's worth the add due to his multi-category contributions.

Gustav Nyquist, Columbus Blue Jackets (23%)

Nyquist enjoyed his best season last year with 60 points spread over stints in Detroit and San Jose. Columbus couldn't acquire any of the summer's top forward free-agents to replace their lost personnel, so the team turned to the Swede for offensive help. Nyquist has provided a solid top-six presence while chipping in two goals and four assists. He hasn't managed any power-play points yet but should correct that due to his 3:11 average during that situation.

Calle Jarnkrok, Nashville Predators (16%)

For someone who peaked at 35 points in 2017-18, not much fanfare surrounded Jarnkrok coming into this season. But after an early stretch of four assists in three games, the former Red Wings prospect was moved up to the first line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. And since the promotion, Jarnkrok has responded with five points, 19 shots and a place on the Preds' first power play.

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers (13%)

Since a 50-point explosion five years ago, Strome has mainly left poolies wanting more. He showed promise last season by registering 33 points in 63 games after being traded from Edmonton. The fifth pick from 2011 has kept the run going with 10 points in 10 appearances, including three PPPs. In addition to the scoring, Strome has skated a career-high 17:40 and now runs the Rangers' top trio thanks to Mika Zibanejad's absence.

Joonas Donskoi, Colorado Avalanche (8%)

J.T. Compher may have received a boost after Mikko Rantanen's injury, but Donskoi is earning more minutes due to Gabriel Landeskog's recent inclusion on the IR. The ex-Shark began his Colorado career by producing three goals and three assists before Wednesday night. And in his first outing with Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri by his side, Donskoi scored a goal and skated for 18:44 — with 2:20 of that coming on the man-advantage.

Maxime Comtois, Anaheim Ducks (4%)

Following a promising pro debut to conclude last season, much was expected from Comtois over a full run. While the junior star only created an assist in his opening five matches, he assumed significant power-play duty and dished out 15 hits. He has since notched four points in the last four and has even been paired with Ryan Getzlaf. Ondrej Kase's eventual return might send Comtois slipping down the depth chart, but there's enough evidence to endorse him for current use.

Chris Tierney, Ottawa Senators (3%)

Tierney represented one of the lone bright spots up front for the Senators last year, as he posted 48 points — including 10 PPAs. He's continuing his top-six and special-teams roles, with four of his last six ice times exceeding 20 minutes. Tierney has responded with three goals and four assists. And even though he doesn't contribute much in other categories, the center ranks seventh in the league with a 59.2 faceoff percentage.

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks (14%)

Lindholm has been the model of consistency, averaging more than 28 points per season throughout his career. The sixth selection of 2012 prolonged the trend with nine assists to date, but a lower-body problem has sidelined him from the last two games. Lindholm will be back soon and should immediately resume the large list of responsibilities that has mainly been covered by the inconsistent Michael Del Zotto.

Hampus Lindholm should be making his return soon. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Anthony DeAngelo, New York Rangers (9%)

His name was mentioned several times last year as a viable fantasy addition, but the offensive outbursts would be counteracted by disappearances and defensive deficiencies. DeAngelo has returned to the spotlight following a trifecta of two-point efforts in the last 10 days. Despite a place on the Blueshirts' first power play, there's no guarantee he'll keep that for long. But there aren't many blueliners with significant attacking upside, which is why DeAngelo is a must-add for the immediate future.

MacKenzie Weegar, Florida Panthers (8%)

Before the current campaign, Weegar was generally known for his physical play. The unofficial winner of the Most Canadian Name for an NHLer has gone on to replace some of this grit with a bunch of points — three goals and six assists, to be exact. As a result, he's logging almost five more minutes per game over the last eight than he did in the first three. While you'll probably never see Weegar quarterbacking the power play, the Panthers' staff trust him to allow for enough scoring chances.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (1%)

Remember before the 2016 Draft when Chychrun was being debated as a No. 1 overall selection? Well, he dropped to the 16th position and has never been able to finish a full season due to injuries. Chychrun underwent a rigorous offseason training regimen to prepare him for an 82-game set. And while the first five contests netted nothing on the scoresheet, he has persevered to post a pair of goals along with three assists within a 22-minute workload.

GOALTENDERS

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (17%)

Many have waited for Demko to earn a long-term NHL starting job ever since he starred in college. The San Diego native bided his time in the AHL for two seasons with the promise he'd eventually get his chance to compete for the top spot in Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom excelled for a subpar Canucks' squad last year and has continued to look solid as the young core and new additions start to gel. But Demko hasn't faltered when called upon, as his 1.73 GAA and .941 save percentage in four appearances will prove. He's projected as a future fantasy stud, though he can fill in just fine for now.

Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres (13%)

It's tough to argue with Carter Hutton's initial stats: 2.21 GAA, .926 save percentage, only one regulation loss in six starts, and two shutouts. There's also been no complaining when it comes to Ullmark's performances: 2.56 GAA, .932 save percentage, only one regulation loss in five appearances, and a shutout in his last start versus Detroit. The Sabres spent a chunk of cash to bring in Hutton, but he struggled last season and will soon be 34. At almost eight years younger, Ullmark deserves the opportunity for more starts behind an improved Buffalo blueline.

Players to consider from past columns: Bo Horvat, Victor Olofsson, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, Andreas Johnsson, Alex Kerfoot, Roope Hintz, Tyler Bertuzzi, Adam Henrique, Andre Burakovsky, Paul Stastny, Dominik Simon, Jonathan Drouin, Travis Konecny, Jaden Schwartz, Erik Haula, Jeff Carter, Oscar Klefbom, Devon Toews, Vince Dunn, Justin Schultz, Alex Goligoski, Nick Leddy, Cam Fowler, Carter Hutton, Craig Anderson, Jaroslav Halak, Alexandar Georgiev

